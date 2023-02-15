"One of the most dangerous in Europe" - Barcelona manager Xavi urges players to be wary of in-form Manchester United star

Barcelona manager Xavi has warned his team to be wary of Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old attacker has established himself as one of Europe's most in-form players. Rashford has scored 21 goals and has provided eight assists across competitions this season.

United are set to make the trip to Camp Nou to take on Blaugrana in an enthralling UEFA Europa League play-off clash on Thursday, February 16.

Ahead of the high-voltage game, Xavi provided a raving review of Rashford in the pre-match press conference. Urging his team's defense to stay alert of the danger the attacker brings, he said:

"Rashford is one of the most dangerous strikers, yes. He's very fast, a good dribbler, good in one on ones and very dangerous in the transitions. We need to take care of all of #mufc's players, but Rashford is certainly one of the most dangerous in Europe."

Rashford has been one of the main protagonists for Erik ten Hag's team this season. His form has helped Manchester United return to the upper echelons of the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently third in the league.

Barcelona, however, have been rock solid at the back. Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Alejandro Balde have all performed at a very high level. Jordi Alba has also been impressive when given the chance.

Hence, the Catalan club certainly have the defensive prowess to fend off United's attacking firepower. Fans could be in for a spectacle when the two teams clash.

While Xavi's side has conceded only eight goals in La Liga this campaign, Ten Hag's team has scored 38 goals in the Premier League.

2 Manchester United superstars will be unavailable against Barcelona

Meanwhile, Manchester United stars Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are suspended and won't be available to take on Barcelona. Martinez picked up three yellow cards in the group stages of the Europa League and has been suspended as a result.

Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, picked up three yellow cards in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. The Austrian is unavailable as a result.

Apart from the duo, Anthony Martial, Antony, and Scott McTominay are unavailable due to fitness issues. Christian Eriksen will be on the sidelines until April. Ousmane Dembele is the most prominent absence from Xavi's side.

