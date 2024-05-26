Manchester United star Harry Maguire takes cheeky dig at Leeds United as latter lose Championship play-off final to Southampton

Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire took a subtle dig at Leeds United after their loss to Southampton in the Championship play-off finals on Sunday (26 May). Daniel Farke's men suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Saints after Adam Armstrong's first-half goal.

Leeds had secured a 4-0 win against Norwich City in the semi-finals to book a place in the final, but will have to wait at least another season to move back up to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Southampton have joined Leicester City and Ipswich Town in their return to top-flight football.

Leeds United have a long-standing rivalry with Manchester United, and Red Devils' fans must have celebrated their adversary's loss. Harry Maguire joined in as he took to social media to take a cheeky dig at Leeds.

The England international posted a picture of Southampton supporters celebrating their triumph, along with a caption that read:

"Hope everyone having a fantastic Sunday." (followed by a red circle and red heart emoji)

Manchester United and Leeds United have had contrasting fortunes at the Wembley Stadium this weekend. The Red Devils secured a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the final on Saturday (25 May), courtesy of goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

While Maguire missed the encounter through injury, the 31-year-old attended the game at Wembley and took part in his side's celebrations after lifting the FA Cup.

Maguire has registered 31 appearances across all competitions for United this season, contributing four goals and two assists.

"It was about proving a point" - Erik ten Hag opens up about 'bad year' after Manchester United's FA Cup triumph

After his side's FA Cup victory over Manchester City, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opened up about the season he's had and what the win meant to him and his team.

The former Ajax boss said (per the club's official website):

"As always the rivalry is always there and it is always much more important when you play against a team from your own city. For us it was not about this, it was about proving a point after having such a bad year with so many setbacks and all the injuries and every time we had to survive. The team showed so much resilience and I am so proud of them."

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League after a turbulent campaign under the Dutch boss. Ten Hag has received criticism for his side's performances this term and his future has come into question.

However, their win over the Cityzens has earned them a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League, while Chelsea will play in the Conference League despite finishing sixth.