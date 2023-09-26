Manchester United star Jadon Sancho deactivates Instagram account after being exiled by Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has deactivated his Instagram account amid his bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho is currently banished from the Red Devils' first team after clashing with Ten Hag about his performance in training. The 23-year-old was left out of United's matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

Ten Hag claimed the English attacker had underperformed in training but the England international denied those claims. He even suggested that his manager was making him a scapegoat in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter).

The tension between the pair has seemingly gone beyond repair and the United star is now under the spotlight. He's curiously decided to deactivate his Instagram account 'sanchooo10' and it's no longer accessible as of September 26.

He blacked out his entire Instagram account and deleted all pictures just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup last November. The Englishman was going through a similarly difficult situation and was then sent for three months of individual training in the Netherlands by Ten Hag.

The Manchester United forward has come in for criticism for his reaction to being exiled by Ten Hag. He jetted off to New York just weeks after he was left out of the squad to face Arsenal.

Sancho hasn't played for the club since and his future at the club appears to be in jeopardy. He has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United trio reportedly urge Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has advised his England teammate to make amends with Erik ten Hag.

According to The Daily Mirror, Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw have all urged Sancho to apologize to Ten Hag. It's indicated that the English winger needs to make amends with his manager to be reinstated into the first team.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker is standing firm over his claims that Ten Hag's issues with him are personal. He has not only been kept away from training but also from training facilities and even the team's dining room. He's instead dining with the club's academy players.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has endured a nightmare spell at Manchester United since arriving from BvB in 2021 for £73 million. He has managed 12 goals and six assists in 86 games across competitions.

The fact that the English camp are pushing the young winger to apologize speaks volumes of the tension between himself and Ten Hag. His Red Devils career is in danger amid their feud and there's no going back unless he does make an apology.