Manchester United star Marcus Rashford explains touching and emotional World Cup goal celebration against Wales

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has explained his celebration after scoring in England's win over Wales at the FIFA World Cup yesterday (November 29).

The Three Lions secured a comfortable 3-0 win over the Dragons at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Rashford scored a brace, while Phil Foden added another as England qualified for the knockouts by winning Group B.

The Manchester United man opened England's scoring on the night in the 50th minute with a brilliant free-kick. Rashford celebrated by kneeling down and pointing to the sky. When asked about his celebration, he said (via NY Post):

“Unfortunately, I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago. He’s had quite a long battle with cancer, so I’m pleased that I managed to score for him. He’s always been a big supporter of mine; he was just a great person that I’m pleased to have come into my life really.”

Foden scored the second goal of the night, getting on the end of a Harry Kane cross. Rashford then added another goal with his weaker left foot, which Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward should have arguably saved.

The Manchester United forward has now scored three goals in as many games for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's the joint top-scorer in the tournament with Cody Gakpo, Kylian Mbappe and Enner Valencia.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on England's chances to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions have qualified for the Round of 16 of the tournament and will take on Senegal on Sunday (December 4).

Speaking about helping the team qualify for the Round of 16 and the quality in the squad, Rashford said:

“I think for me winning trophies has always been the happiest moment on the pitch for me. I feel like the ambition in the squad is really good. We have a good mix of qualities. We have a really good squad and a squad that is definitely capable of challenging to win the tournament."

He added:

"I’m hoping that we can build on this type of performance, keep improving and keep scoring goals and showing our qualities.”

England reached the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but were eliminated by Croatia. They then reached the Euro 2020 final but lost to Italy on penalties. The Three Lions will hope to win their second World Cup, having won their first way back in 1966.

