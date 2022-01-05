Manchester United star wants January exit as 12 clubs declare interest: Reports

According to recent reports, as many as 12 clubs in Europe are interested in signing Manchester United's Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder made the switch from Ajax in 2020 and has featured in only 48 games since then, starting just 19. But his stint with the Red Devils hasn't really paid dividends.

The 24-year-old struggled for game time under former gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjær. He had hoped to find his name on the roster sheet more regularly after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in November 2021.

To his dismay, the Dutchman has only featured in six games and has started just once since the German gaffer's appointment.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls – Maguire £80m

– Wan Bissaka £50m

– van de Beek £35m to sit on the bench

– Matic & Mata new contracts

– No DM signed

– Lingard promised game time instead of selling him for £20m



Man Utd are being poorly ran. – Maguire £80m– Wan Bissaka £50m– van de Beek £35m to sit on the bench– Matic & Mata new contracts– No DM signed– Lingard promised game time instead of selling him for £20mMan Utd are being poorly ran.

Reports suggest Rangnick wants Van de Beek to stay at Manchester United. But the midfielder is keen to leave Old Trafford sooner rather than later, with 12 clubs eyeing his services. Around six Premier League clubs are part of the mix.

However, Manchester United have so far rejected all enquiries for Donny van de Beek, according to reports.

Several Manchester United players want to move away from Old Trafford

Dean Henderson, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and several others are in search of greener pastures. The above mentioned players have been warming the bench for quite some time now.

Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Juventus. Manchester United turned down a loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla just recently.

Donny van de Beek is keen to return to getting more playing time to re-establish his name in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Reports surfaced a month back linking the Dutch player to Barcelona. The move would reunite him with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that — work hard and do it. He also wants to play for the Dutch national team”. Rangnick: “I still believe we should keep Donny Van de Beek. He should stay here definitely until the end of this season”.“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that — work hard and do it. He also wants to play for the Dutch national team”. @utdreport Rangnick: “I still believe we should keep Donny Van de Beek. He should stay here definitely until the end of this season”. 🔴 #MUFC“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that — work hard and do it. He also wants to play for the Dutch national team”. @utdreport

Reports also suggest as many as 11 players want to leave Manchester United. Furthermore, Rangnick's position at the club has come under intense scrutiny since their loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 3.

Manchester United currently sit in seventh spot and are four points behind a Champions League spot.

Also Read Article Continues below

United take on Aston Villa twice in less than two weeks. They take on Villa on January 11 for the 3rd round of the FA Cup, before facing them again on January 15 for a crucial Premier League clash.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee