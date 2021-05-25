Manchester United star urges club to make more signings in the summer

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw insists his club need to make new signings in the upcoming transfer window if they want to close the gap on their rivals at the top of the table and compete for the title next season.

United's city rivals Manchester City finished twelve points ahead of them in the Premier League this season and are expected to bring in more reinforcements in the summer to defend their title next season.

The likes of Chelsea, who have been a force under German manager Thomas Tuchel, and Liverpool are also expected to improve their squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed they need to bring in reinforcements in the summer in order to compete next season, and the left-back seems to be reiterating his boss's point.

"With the squad we've got, it's so talented. We've got a brilliant mix of experienced ones and younger ones but even the younger ones have played so many times now they've got that experience. The manager was speaking the other day that he would like one or two more signings. I think that we would all welcome that with open arms. Anything that would make our squad better, increase our chances of getting to that next level, will always be good for the team."

Competition for places at Manchester United got the best out of Luke Shaw this season

Manchester United's decision to bring in Alex Telles from FC Porto last summer turned out to be a good one. The arrival of the 28-year-old Brazilian has pushed Luke Shaw to the next level. The Englishman has been arguably the best left-back in the country this season.

The 25-year-old acknowledges that competing with Telles for the left-back spot has brought the best out of him. Shaw wants the club to bring in more personnel to increase competition for places across the pitch.

"You only have to look at how competition has pushed me, but if we can get that around the whole place in different positions, I think we can continue to keep pushing each other and it's only good for the manager to have that sort of competition and hard choices on who to pick. That's what we need to improve on."

