Manchester United to step up their pursuit for 27-year-old star after completing Mason Mount deal - Reports

Manchester United are expected to make a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after finalising an agreement for Chelsea's Mason Mount. According to MailSport, the Red Devils will now enter into negotiations with the Serie A side for the Cameroon international.

United were finally able to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Mount after they had three offers rejected. The two clubs have now finally broken the impasse and the fee will be £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The player has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United on a contract until 2028. The Telegraph reported that Mount is expected to earn £250,000 per week with bonuses potentially taking the amount up to £300,000.

With the deal for Mount completed, United are expected to accelerate their pursuit of Onana. Manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet, and David de Gea does not fit that profile. The Spaniard's existing contract expires on June 30 amid reports claiming that United pulled out of a deal that was offered to him.

Onana has worked with Ten Hag previously at Ajax. The 27-year-old shotstopper has blossomed at Inter Milan since joining on a free transfer last year, replacing long-time starter Samir Handanovic. He played a vital role in the Nerazzurri reaching the final of the Champions League, keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

Manchester United are expected to make an offer north of €50 million for Onana. Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the Red Devils' director of football operations David Harrison met with Inter sporting director Piero Auslio in Ibiza. Both clubs are reportedly keen on finding an agreement quickly.

