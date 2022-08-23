"Manchester United are still in the race" - Journalist provides update on 25-year-old striker wanted by 2 other Premier League clubs

Manchester United remain in the mix for VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who is also a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, according to Transfermarkt journalist Manuel Veth.

Manchester United have made four major additions to their squad this summer. They have signed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for a combined sum of around £125 million, while Christian Eriksen has been brought in for free.

However, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their ranks further in the final stretch of the transfer window. They are in the market for a new goalkeeper, but strengthening the attack seems to be a bigger priority.

Erik ten Hag's side have recently been credited with serious interest in several forwards, including Antony and Gody Gakpo. Kalajdzic is another player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer.

While there is nothing to suggest that Manchester United are actively pursuing a deal for Kalajdzic, Veth has claimed that they are still in the race for him. The 25-year-old is also the subject of interest from Wolves and Leeds, as per the Transfermarkt journalist. He wrote on Twitter:

"Wolverhampton Wanderers really want the VfB striker [Kalajdzic]. There have been talks but a deal isn't done. Wolves are not the only club interested. Leeds United and Manchester United are still in the race too for the Stuttgart striker."

With Wolves and Leeds linked with a move for Kalajdzic, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils intend to step up their interest in him.

Wolves have held intensive talks for Manchester United target Kalajdzic

Manchester United will have to act quick if they are keen to sign Kalajdzic this summer. Wolves are actively pursuing a deal for the Austria international in an attempt to strengthen their frontline.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Monday (August 22) that Bruno Lage's side are in talks with Stuttgart to sign the striker. The player is also said to have verbally agreed to join the Wanderers.

Stuttgart are holding out for a sum of around £21 million for the striker, as per the report. While the clubs are yet to reach an agreement, Wolves are keen to get the deal across the line soon.

Kalajdzic, who has his contract with Stuttgart next year, scored six goals and provided two assists from 15 Bundesliga appearances last season. He has registered three assists in three matches this term.

