Manchester United hold talks with agent of Austria international: Reports

Manchester United have been in contact with VfB Stuttgart star Sasa Kalajdzic's management to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford, according to Sky Deutschland.

Edinson Cavani has parted ways with the Red Devils upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for team selection after being suspended following his sexual assault incident in January.

To add to Manchester United's woes, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the club to allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer this summer. Centre-forward has thus emerged as an area that needs strengthening for them.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey in recent days. However, the Dutchman is not the only striker on their radar this summer.

Manuel Veth of Transfermarkt reported last month that Manchester United have expressed an interest in Stuttgart's Kalajdzic. It has now emerged that they have held initial talks over a move for the striker.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that there have been 'no personal meetings' between the parties involved so far. The Red Devils, though, present a very interesting opportunity for the 25-year-old.

Kalajdzic has established himself as a key player for Stuttgart since joining them from Admira Wacker for a fee under €2 million in 2019. He has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in 57 matches for the Bundesliga club.

However, there are doubts about the Austria international's future at Stuttgart. The striker has his contract with the German top-flight club expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Stuttgart are yet to receive any concrete offer for Kalajdzic, according to the aforementioned source. The Premier League, though, is emerging as a likely destination for him this summer.

Manchester United face competition from Premier League rivals for Kalajdzic

Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for Kalajdzic this summer. However, they are yet to show any serious interest in the Austrian, according to Sky Deutschland.

Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old. The Bundesliga giants, though, have signed Sebastien Haller to replace Erling Haaland instead.

That does not mean Manchester United have a free run at signing Kalajdzic ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils face competition from three Premier League rivals in the race for the striker.

West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are all in the mix for Kalajdzic, if the report is to be believed.

