Manchester United interested in signing Bundesliga striker – Reports

Manchester United have shown interest in signing Dutch forward Brian Brobbey from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, according to German outlet Bild (via The People's Person).

Brian Brobbey is another player linked with a move to United who was previously managed by newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag. The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season out on loan at Ajax.

In Holland, Brobbey went on to score seven goals from 11 league outings as the Amsterdam-based club lifted the Eredivise title.

According to the aforementioned source, Brobbey has been linked with a permanent move to Ajax, but Manchester United have now joined the race.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils have already hijacked one deal this summer. United signed full-back Tyrell Malacia from the noses of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

SPORTbible @sportbible Erik ten Hag wants to bring Brian Brobbey to Manchester United, contact has been made. Erik ten Hag wants to bring Brian Brobbey to Manchester United, contact has been made. 🚨 Erik ten Hag wants to bring Brian Brobbey to Manchester United, contact has been made. https://t.co/iVcd1WBcHB

The Red Devils need to be careful if they want to battle Ajax for the signing of Brian Brobbey. The two clubs are already in talks over the possible transfer of defender Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford.

Reports also stated that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Brian Brobbey have already discussed the transfer over a phone call.

RB Leipzig have reportedly quoted an asking price for Brian Brobbey at around €15 million.

However, the price for the Dutch forward could increase if Manchester United decide to enter the ring to secure his signature. Ajax, meanwhile, are already trying to lower the asking price for their former forward.

The Red Devils fly off to Thailand and Australia for their pre-season tour on Friday, July 8. They will therefore want to complete a deal for Brobbey quickly so he can join the team for their warm-up games in Asia.

Manchester United are in dire need of a new centre-forward

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow.Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. https://t.co/R8Z9XkCOST

Erik ten Hag will need a new centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. As things stand, there are question marks surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old forward has informed the club about his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Without Ronaldo, Manchester United have limited options as an out-and-out number nine in their squad. Edinson Cavani has also left the club on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

This leaves ten Hag with just Anthony Martial, who is a natural centre-forward. However, the Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla and failed to impress.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far