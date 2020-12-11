Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has revealed that he turned down moves to Juventus and Inter Milan before joining the Red Devils over the summer.

The Uruguay international joined Manchester United on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Old Trafford and has had an immediate impact on the team. He scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-1 away win over Everton in the Premier League.

Edinson Cavani almost single-handedly led Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to a 3-2 victory at Southampton last month, scoring two goals after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Manchester United were not the only club interested in signing the former PSG man when he became available. He has now revealed that both Juventus and Inter Milan had made contact with him.

Edinson Cavani said that his previous affiliations with Napoli, with whom he spent two years between 2011 and 2013, meant that he could not play for another Italian club.

The former Palermo man became one of the most feared strikers in Europe while at Napoli. He scored 52 goals in 69 Serie A appearances for the club before moving to PSG in a deal worth €64 million.

Edinson Cavani was recently included in a mural of former Napoli stars at the train station next to the club's Diego Maradona Stadium.

The Uruguayan was touched by the gesture, and it went a long way to justifying why he refused to sign for other clubs in Italy.

Speaking to Mondo Napoli, he said:

"I saw it and I am very excited. It is yet another demonstration of affection from Naples that I will never forget. The emotion is doubled seeing my children admire that mural. It cannot be explained. To the fans I only say thank you. I will always be grateful to them."

"It is for this reason that I said no to many Italian clubs including Juventus, who called me often, and also Inter. I couldn't make such a gesture to the Neapolitans."

Manchester United will be heavily relying on the services of their Edinson Cavani as they look to bounce back from an embarrassing UEFA Champions League exit on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will face arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday night and will look to continue their good form in the Premier League.