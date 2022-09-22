Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo subjected to rare insult as ex-Real Madrid attacker refers to him as 'the eternal second'

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has taken a sly dig at Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo by labelling him 'the eternal second'.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the best footballers of this generation. He has bagged the Ballon d'Or five times, while also winning a plethora of other trophies with club and country.

The Manchester United superstar has thus claimed his stake as the Greatest Of All Time. Antonio Cassano, though, has previously insisted that the forward is not even among the top five players in the history of football.

Cassano has once again taken aim at the Portuguese icon by referring to him as 'the eternal second'. The former Real Madrid attacker interestingly also likened the player to Italian singer Toto Cotugno. He said on Instagram:

"Cristiano, listen to me: you're strong, you won a lot, phenomenal... but you're like Toto Cotugno, the eternal second."

Toto Cotugno participated in 15 editions of the Sanremo Music Festival, the most popular Italian song contest, and even won the competition once. However, he has always been known as 'l'eterno secondo' after finishing second on six occasions.

Cassano's remarks on Ronaldo being 'the eternal second' are perhaps a reference to the GOAT debate involving Messi. The Italian appears to be suggesting that the 37-year-old will always come second to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar regardless of what he does.

Former Real Madrid man Antonio Cassano has feud with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Antonio Cassano has launched attacks on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on more than one occasion. The Italian rubbed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the wrong way last year by claiming Lionel Messi is better than him.

Cassano's statements irked Ronaldo so much that he even allegedly texted the former Real Madrid attacker. The 40-year-old later revealed that the Manchester United superstar demanded respect from him. He said:

"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] told me that I had to respect him, I had to respect the goals he had scored, what he had won and what he represents. I fear nobody and I replied to him writing that I had just said the truth: there is only one Ronaldo and Messi is better than him."

Cassano took his feud with Ronaldo further this year by claiming that he is not among the best players in the world. He said that the former Sporting CP star is nothing more than a goalscorer.

While the Red Devils forward has previously responded to Cassano's remarks, it remains to be seen if he has anything to say about the Italian's latest statement.

