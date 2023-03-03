Manchester United sweating over availability of 2 key players ahead of Liverpool game - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly fretting over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). The two arch-rivals meet at Anfield in a crunch clash with top-four implications.

The duo missed the Red Devils' 3-1 comeback win over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (March 1). Shaw picked up a knock in his side's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26. Meanwhile, Sancho was absent from the side's FA Cup win in midweek against the Hammers due to illness.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag touched on Shaw and Sancho's availability against Liverpool, telling MUTV:

"We hope (it's) not too bad; we have to see how it develops until Sunday."

Shaw's potential absence would be a massive blow for Ten Hag's side. The left-back has been in superb form, linking up with 25-goal Marcus Rashford on Manchester United's left flank. He has scored one goal and provided four assists in 31 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Sancho returned to the Red Devils' first team after three months of undergoing individual training. He made a stunning impact in his second game back, coming off the bench to score the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in 21 games across competitions.

West Ham captain Rice continues to be linked with several Premier League sides, including Manchester United. The English midfielder has reportedly been valued at around £100 million over the past few transfer windows.

However, United legend Gary Neville thinks Rice is being overvalued and that if his former side do move for him, they should pay around £50 million. He told Sky Sports:

"I wouldn’t be spending £110 million on Declan Rice if I was Man United this summer. I would if it was £50 million, but not what’s being reported. Because I feel like he has got a lot of growth.”

The 24-year-old has become West Ham's protagonist, scoring two goals and providing three assists. However, Neville has backed his former teammate Roy Keane's assessment that the player still has room to grow:

“I heard what Roy said last night, and I agree with him. I love Declan Rice, but I’ve said this for a long time about him. ... But when I look at the world-class holding midfielders that exist, Rice – he doesn’t score or assist enough, so he needs to be in the category of a destroyer."

Rice has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the Gunners keen to strengthen their midfield with one of England's top talents. The Premier League leaders are reportedly winning the race to sign the midfielder.

