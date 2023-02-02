"The word I'm hearing" - David Ornstein provides new update on Declan Rice's price tag amid Arsenal links

Reputed journalist David Ornstein has provided a major update on West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice's potential price tag for the summer amid strong interest from Arsenal.

As per The Times, the England international is Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window. Ornstein has claimed that the West Ham skipper could cost between £75 million and £85 million in the summer.

The coveted defensive midfielder was valued at more than £100 million in the last few transfer windows amid interest from a number of top clubs. However, Ornstein has claimed that West Ham's asking price for Declan Rice could be lower because of their need to cash in on him.

The Arsenal target's current deal at the London Stadium expires in 2024 and he has made it clear that he has no intention of renewing his deal with the Hammers. Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Ornstein said:

“I’m not sure if it’s because of the competitors for slots at the biggest clubs. It’s more the contractual situation. It’s their last chance to get a massive transfer fee for him."

"I think compared to last year when West Ham had no intention or need to sell, and the valuation was in excess of £100m. The word I’m hearing from within the industry is that £75/80/85m is a more realistic figure for Declan Rice this coming summer."

Chelsea have been chasing the signature of their former academy graduate, who they let go at the age of 14, since Frank Lampard was in charge at the club. However, Arsenal are now leading the race to sign the Englishman if recent reports are to be believed.

Declan Rice has been an integral player for West Ham over the last few years and currently dons the armband for the Hammers. He has already played 221 games for West Ham till date, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the process.

Arsenal consider move for Chelsea winger with mass exodus expected in the summer

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi for a potential transfer in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have signed as many as 18 players in the last two transfer windows, spending well over £500 million in total. As a result, they are expected to offload a number of players in the summer to balance their spending and trim their squad.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to be one of the many players to leave the west London outfit in the summer.

The Chelsea academy graduate showed plenty of promise when he broke into the first team at a very early age. However, he has faded with time and is now on loan at Bayer Leverkusen where has not particularly managed to impress.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on the forward and view him as a solid addition to their squad.

