Arsenal consider raiding Chelsea again for winger with mass exodus expected in the summer - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi for a potential transfer in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have signed around 18 players in the last two windows, spending well over £500 million. They have brought in the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, and David Datro Fofana in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

As per The Guardian, the west London side are expected to offload a number of players in the summer to balance their spending and trim their squad, with Hudson-Odoi expected to be one of the players to leave.

Coming through Chelsea's youth ranks, the Englishman showed immense promise in his early years but failed to make a similar impact in recent years. He has scored 16 goals and provided 22 assists in 126 senior appearances for the Blues.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Since joining the German club in the summer, he has contributed one goal and one assist in 17 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal are monitoring the forward for a potential move in the summer as they look to add more depth to their attack. They have already signed midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in the January transfer window for £12 million, including add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also expected to offload Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, and Hakim Ziyech in the summer. Ziyech was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan in January but paperwork issues meant the deal couldn't go through.

Chelsea could also sell summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the duo have failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could become 10th Premier League transfer directly between Arsenal and Chelsea

While players rarely move between the two rival clubs, eight players have moved between Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League era.

Ashley Cole left the Gunners to join the Blues in 2006 after winning two Premier League titles with the Gunners. He won another title at Stamford Bridge, among other honors.

William Gallas, meanwhile, moved the other way as part of the deal. He, in fact, even joined Tottenham Hotspur to complete the trio of rivals. Lassana Diarra moved from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2007 and so did Yossi Benayoun in 2011.

Blues legend Petr Cech joined the Gunners in 2015 while Olivier Giroud moved in the opposite direction in 2018. David Luiz and Willian also joined the north London side in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Jorginho became the latest player to move between the clubs when he sealed a move to Arsenal a few days ago.

