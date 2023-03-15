Manchester United troll Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over his bizarre Julia Roberts claim

Manchester United's Twitter account has taken a dig at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his bizarre claim regarding Julia Roberts.

The Spanish coach hilariously suggested that he would be a failure even if he wins the UEFA Champions League because the American actress decided to visit Old Trafford. Roberts was a visitor at the Red Devils' stadium during a 1-1 draw with West Ham United in 2016. She opted not to visit the Etihad during her stay in Manchester.

Guardiola joked that he will be a failure even if he leads Manchester City to the Champions League because of this as he is a fan of the actress. He said following their 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last 16 tie:

"Listen, I am going to explain a secret. Whatever happens this year in the Champions League. Even if we win this Champions League and three Champions Leagues in a row, I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols."

He added:

"She (Roberts) went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us. Even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare to this disappointment I had."

Manchester United caught wind of Guardiola's amusing comments and reflected upon the time Roberts visited the club. They tweeted:

"Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford (sly smirk)."

Manchester City sailed through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 7-0 (8-1) win over Leipzig on Tuesday (March 14). Erling Haaland scored five goals while Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also netted. Despite this, it appears that Guardiola will be disappointed even if he does lead the Cityzens to their first Champions League trophy in June.

Manchester City join Manchester United in race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Manchester City keen on battling Manchester United for Osimhen.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester City are interested in Manchester United target Osimhen. The Nigerian striker is garnering interest from top European sides as he continues to wreak havoc in Serie A with Napoli. He has scored 21 goals in 27 games across competitions. Guardiola's side are interested despite having the prolific Haaland and Julian Alvarez on their books.

Manchester United are in dire need of a new striker as their goalscoring burden has mainly fallen on Marcus Rashford. The English forward has bagged 25 goals in 42 matches.

However, a potential tug-of-war with their Manchester rivals could prove difficult. The reigning Premier League champions are perhaps a more enticing proposition. Osimhen is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt, but Napoli will likely demand more given the amount of interest in the Nigerian.

