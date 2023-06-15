Manchester United takeover latest: Rio Ferdinand says Qatar consortium have won bid to buy Red Devils from Glazers

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said that the takeover of the club is imminent and that Saudi banker Sheikh Jassim has won the race.

The Premier League giants have been put up for sale since last November by their owners, the Glazer family. It has quickly become a two-horse race between Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani tabled a fifth and final bid for Manchester United last week, worth around a reported £5 billion, per Sky Sports. It appears that his offer has been successful, with Ferdinand saying that a takeover is imminent (via UtdFaithfuls):

"Man United takeover is imminent. We're hearing the Qatari bid is the one that's gonna accepted; it's the one that's gonna go through. Hallelujah."

Ferdinand then gave his opinion on the takeover and expressed his delight that it's reaching its conclusion:

"Please let it happen; look how long this has gone on for. The Glazers have dug their heels in, and they're going for the biggest bidder. They've certainly dragged their heels. I just want this to be sorted out before the transfer window really kicks in."

Sheikh Jassim's bid includes clearing the nearly £1 billion worth of debt that's imposed on Manchester United. He will also redevelop Old Trafford, the surrounding area and the Carrington training ground, per the aforementioned source.

The Qatari banker's race with Ratcliffe to become the Red Devils' new owner has had many twists and turns. It was only a couple of weeks ago that the British businessman was being positioned as the favourite.

However, Sheikh Jassim's final take-it-or-leave-it bid for the Old Trafford giants looks to have been successful. An announcement is expected shortly regarding the sale of one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can start planning his transfer business now

Mason Mount is a target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will now be able to get to work in the summer transfer window, if Ferdinand's claim is true.

The Dutch tactician has spoken about the need to improve the squad ahead of the next season (via Sky Sports):

"The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won't progress because other clubs will."

The Red Devils have been linked with several names ahead of the summer transfer window, including Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Reports claim that Ten Hag's side have seen a £40 million bid rejected by the Blues, but they're expected to come back in for the England international.

Another name on United's radar is Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Premier League giants are eyeing a move for the Dane, who could cost £86 million, per The Daily Mail.

