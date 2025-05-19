Manchester United target available for free after announcing decision to leave current club 

Manchester United academy graduate Angel Gomes has announced his decision to leave his current club, LOSC Lille, at the end of the 2024-25 season. The 24-year-old played across different age grades of the Red Devils youth teams before he was promoted to the senior team in 2019.

Finding game-time hard to come by in the senior team at Manchester United, Gomes joined Lille as a free agent in the summer of 2020, where he signed a five-year deal. He was immediately sent on a season-long loan to Boavista. He spent a year playing for the Portuguese side and returned to Lille in the summer of 2021.

Angel Gomes’ current contract with Lille is set to expire this summer, and he has now confirmed he won't be signing an extension with the Ligue 1 club.

Gomes wrote on Instagram:

“After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it’s time for me to say goodbye. This club has been more than just a team — it’s been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch. Like any journey, there were ups and downs, highs and lows, but I’m truly grateful to my teammates and the fans for sticking with me throughout. I’m proud of what we achieved together and thankful for every moment. To the fans — thank you for your amazing support and for believing in me. I will forever be grateful. I always gave everything I had for the badge and for all of you. Lille will always have a special place in my heart.”

In February, reports emerged that Manchester United were considering reuniting with Angel Gomes amid doubts over the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. However, as per the latest reports, United have no plans to pursue a summer move for the midfielder.

"It was difficult leaving the club" – When Angel Gomes talked about leaving Manchester United

Angel Gomes joined Manchester United at the age of six and made his first-team debut for the club in May 2017. He only made 10 senior appearances for the club before he left for France. On August 29, 2024, he was called up to the England senior squad by then-interim manager Lee Carsley.

Speaking a few days later after the call-up, the 24-year-old said he left United because he wanted to improve himself. He said (via the BBC):

"When I left [Manchester United] it was more the idea to better myself as a player and person. Being on the journey I went through I knew eventually I'd be able to create a pathway to be in this position I'm in now. It was difficult leaving the club I was in since six and heading into the unknown really for me personally. From then it's been an uphill trajectory, but also with a lot of difficulties and difficult moments going through it, but being in this position now makes it all worth it."

When Gomes made his debut for the United first team, he became the youngest player to play for the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953 as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

