Manchester United target Harry Kane drops hint about future amid transfer speculations

England striker Harry Kane has dropped a major hint regarding his future amid rumors of a Manchester United move.

Kane has been widely linked with an exit from the north London club this summer. As reported by The Mirror, the Englishman has emerged as a target for both Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

However, the Red Devils will be encouraged by Kane's recent remarks as he has admitted that he aspires to become the Premier League's all-time leading scorer.

During a one-on-one video call with the United Kingdom's prime minister Rishi Sunak, the Tottenham Hotspur striker confirmed his desire to stay in the Premier League.

Sunak called Kane to congratulate him on becoming England's record scorer as he eclipsed Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals for the Three Lions.

During the brief conversation, he also asked Kane whether he wanted to overtake Alan Shearer's tally of 260 goals to become the Premier League's record scorer too. Kane said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Yeah it's definitely there. I'm getting closer, so it's for sure something I want to achieve. But I try not to look too far ahead in football. A lot can change in a short period of time, but I'm feeling fit - I'm 29 - so hopefully got plenty of years left. For sure, it'd be something I'd love to do."

Harry Kane is currently the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 204 goals to his name behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney. The Spurs captain looks on course to beat Rooney's tally of 208 goals soon but Shearer is still quite a long way ahead with 260 goals to his name.

Kane's aim to overtake Shearer to become the all-time Premier League record scorer will certainly be an encouraging piece of news for Manchester United.

Manchester United backed to sign Harry Kane in the summer

Former Liverpool star John Barnes believes Harry Kane would be a better option for Manchester United than Victor Osimhen. He told BonusCodeBets:

"They both guarantee goals. Of course Harry Kane being used to the English league will hit the ground running because he's played his whole career here and knows it well. Osimhen is of course younger and he'll bring more longevity to the Manchester United team. They both are good players."

Barnes also insisted that the Manchester United target could end up staying at Tottenham. He added:

"Because Kane is used to the Premier League, then of course that would be the situation. But he's a Tottenham player and I don't think he'll leave Tottenham. So once again, you can talk about Messi or Ronaldo or whoever, joining Liverpool. As far as I'm concerned, I don't think he's gonna leave Tottenham. So it's fine saying what he'll bring to Man Utd or to any club, is what he gives to Tottenham – guaranteed goals."

Kane has 23 goals and four assists to his name in 37 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season.

