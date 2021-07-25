Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti confirms Manchester United target is "on the market"

Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly is "on the market", as per Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti. The Serie A club's new manager has confirmed they are listening to offers for the centre-back this summer.

Manchester United are keen on signing a centre-back this summer and the Daily Star claims the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Koulibaly. The report suggests that while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top priority is Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, the club could make a move for Koulibaly if they miss out on the Frenchman.

Manchester United have had a €30m offer for Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/7YvAFgMWMQ — Goal (@goal) July 19, 2021

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti confirmed Koulibaly had been placed on the transfer list amid rumors of interest from Manchester United, but admitted he would like the defender to stay at the club.

"I’ve already said that I will be very happy if the squad remains as it is. I only named Koulibaly because he’s on the market, but I’d like him to stay. I have never worked with anyone so good, not just as a player, but also as a man," Spaletti was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League side have submitted a bid of around £25.9 million for the experienced centre back. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) July 19, 2021

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with Manchester United for several years, but a move has never materialized. The Senegal captain was previously urged by former France international Frank Leboeuf to snub United in favour of a move to Liverpool.

"I would never ask him to go to Manchester United for many reasons because I want him to win stuff and I think Manchester United is no longer the club they were and are not ready to win stuff. I think Liverpool would be perfect for him, that would be fantastic," Lebouef had said.

"But definitely, I know he has a connection to Liverpool, Van Dijk and Koulibaly in the back, my god, it’s going to be another Reds season I guess. Certainly with Van Dijk, when you’re a defender like Koulibaly, it would be the best central defense in the world."

Liverpool are, however, not in the running to sign Koulibaly, having already snapped up Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig.

Koulibaly has made 283 appearances for Napoli in all competitions since his arrival from Genk in 2014. He was plagued by injuries last season but still managed 26 appearances in Serie A as Napoli finished fifth, narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot.

