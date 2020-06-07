EPL target Kalidou Koulibaly urged to snub Manchester United in favour of Liverpool

Leboeuf has urged Kalidou Koulibaly to snub EPL giants Manchester United for Liverpool.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been heavily linked the two EPL clubs as he looks set to depart Napoli this season.

"Koulibaly and Virgil Van Dijk in one team, can you imagine that line up" syas Leboeuf

Kalidou Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move away from Italy to EPL's Manchester United this summer as Gennaro Gattuso's side look set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

The Napoli centre-back has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks and could depart the Serie A club when the transfer window reopens.

Koulibaly has been urged to snub Manchester United for Liverpool by former EPL defender Leboeuf.

EPL giants Manchester United are known to be long-term admirers of the centre-back and reportedly want to pair him with captain Harry Maguire in defence. However, they are likely face stiff competition from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Leboeuf wants to see a Virgil Van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly paring in the EPL

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf recently spoke to ESPN and urged the defender to snub the Red Devils in favour of a move to Liverpool.

“I would never ask him to go to Manchester United for many reasons because I want him to win stuff and I think Manchester United is no longer the club they were and are not ready to win stuff."

The former EPL defender talked about possible destinations for Koulibaly and added that a move to Anfield would make perfect sense for all parties involved.

"I think Liverpool would be perfect for him, that would be fantastic.But definitely, I know he has a connection to Liverpool, Van Dijk and Koulibaly in the back, my god, it’s going to be another Reds season I guess."

The former Chelsea defender then spoke about a partnership between the Dutchman and Koulibaly.

“Certainly with Van Dijk, when you’re a defender like Koulibaly, it would be the best central defense in the world. “

A top, top player. But do Liverpool need him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6y0KIpZxdb — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 7, 2020

Leboeuf also went on to say that Chelsea could use a player like Koulibaly in their squad.

"I think Chelsea will need a player like that, I don’t know if Koulibaly would be interested, but even if they have two very good central defenders, Koulibaly I think belongs to another level and will fit very well."

Liverpool has been one of the best teams in Europe this season despite an early exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The Reds are also in a very strong position to win the EPL title this season.

Liverpool have waited for an EPL trophy for the last thirty years.

The Reds have won 27 out of 29 EPL games so far this season and have dominated the English top-flight right from the get-go.

With 82 points from 29 games, Klopp's side find themselves 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the EPL summit.

One @premierleague outfit have reportedly opened the bidding for Kalidou Koulibaly.



But it's £18m below asking price💰https://t.co/dwQNaxNncd pic.twitter.com/NUZMxKugoC — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 3, 2020

With just nine games left to play this season, Liverpool are just two wins away from securing their first EPL title in 30 years.