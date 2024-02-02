Manchester United target rejected stunning move to PSG in January - Reports

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, who was a subject of interest for various top European clubs including Manchester United, rejected a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the January transfer window, report L'Equipe.

The 24-year-old centre-back first entered the spotlight at boyhood club Ajax, where he rose through the ranks and became club captain aged just 18. He marshaled their incredible Champions League semi-final run in 2019, which grabbed the attention of almost every top European club.

A season later, he moved to Juventus in a huge €85.5 million deal. Although he took some time to settle in, he quickly became one of the best centre-backs in the world at the Serie A side. He then earned a move to Bayern Munich from Juventus for €67 million in 2022 and has plied his trade there ever since.

The Parisians are reported to have made a significant attempt to sign the Dutch international, as their star defender Milan Skriniar suffered a potentially season-ending injury.

Manchester United were also reportedly interested in finding a long-term partner for their Argentine superstar Lisandro Martinez. De Ligt was said to be a name on their list after he fell out of favor with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel after recurring injuries and loss of form.

Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae became his first choice pairing, leaving the door open for the Dutchman's potential exit. However, a deal could not be completed as United focused more on loan deals for their bench players rather than incomings in this window.

Bayern were also linked with Barcelona's Uruguayan sensation Ronald Araujo, with De Ligt listed as a potential player in a swap deal, but that transfer also didn't materialize before the end of the window.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder sends incredible message to Kobbie Mainoo after winner vs Wolves

18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed the highlight of his young career so far as he scored the winner for Manchester United in their 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday, February 1.

The moment elicited multiple responses on social media, with United cult hero Ander Herrera also marveling at the talent of the English wonderkid.

Mainoo dribbled the ball through Max Kilman's legs, before darting past another defender, cutting inside and calmly slotting the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box. Herrera, who is currently at Athletic Bilbao, celebrated the youngster's achievement on his Instagram story.

Ander Herrera's Instagram story

Mainoo has established himself as a nailed-on starter for manager Erik ten Hag's Manchester United team. He scored his second goal within a week after bagging one against Newport in their recent FA Cup win.