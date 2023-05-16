Manchester United target's entourage meet with PSG officials to discuss potential summer move - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's representatives over a possible move, according to Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is reportedly open to leaving Spurs in the summer.

Kane, whose contract with Spurs ends in the summer of 2024, has been an integral part of the squad again this season. He has bagged 29 goals in 47 appearances and has been a solid presence in an inconsistent campaign for the North London side.

Manchester United have held a long-standing interest in Kane. The Red Devils have wanted to sign a proper striker since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in unceremonious circumstances in November. The signing of Wout Weghorst on loan has proven to be just a stopgap solution, leaving Erik ten Hag's side on the lookout for a permanent solution.

PSG, on the other hand, are looking to rebuild their squad. With Lionel Messi set to leave in the summer, Les Parisiens will need another forward to replace him in the starting eleven. They have wanted to sign a proper number nine for a while now, and sporting director Luis Campos recently met Kane's entourage to discuss a possible move.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will try his best to keep his star player in the team. However, if that doesn't materialise, Levy is more likely to sell Kane to PSG rather than letting him join a Premier League rival.

Manchester United close to signing Serie A star

Kim Min-Jae could be on the move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Napoli over their star centre-back Kim Min-jae. According to Italian outlet Il Matino, the Red Devils are finalising a deal worth €57 million for the South Korean defender.

Min-jae has been a solid presence at the back for Napoli this season and was a vital part of their Scudetto triumph.

The report adds that the deal is close to being agreed upon, with just the final details left to be discussed. The player is said to be interested in the move, with United close to securing Champions League football. He is also set to receive a massive pay hike as part of his move to Manchester. Min-jae will reportedly sign a four-year deal with an option to extend by a year.

Min-jae's arrival could serve as the trigger for the departure of other centre-backs in the squad. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave the club as free agents.

