Manchester United tells Serie A giants 'they won’t be held to ransom' over a deal for 23-year-old star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly expressed interest in signing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen but will not meet the Serie A side's hefty price tag.

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly identified the 23-year-old as a target and would like the club to make a move for him in the summer.

However, a report by Daily Star states that the Red Devils are not ready to meet Napoli's valuation of £100m.

Victor Osimhen made a name for himself when he won the Golden Boot as Nigeria successfully defended her FIFA Under-17 World Cup crown in 2015.

A three-year spell at Wolfsburg did not exactly go to plan, but it was at Lille where the Edo native once again shone brightly.

The Pertenopei signed Osimhen from Lille for a club-record fee of £74m in the summer of 2020, making him the most expensive African player in history.

The Nigeria international has grown from strength to strength at the Estadio Diego Amando Maradona and has become a firm fan favorite in Naples.

He has battled with COVID-19 infections and long-term injuries but has still shown his pedigree in front of goal.

So far, he has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Napoli and is spearheading the club's Serie A charge this term.

He has also become established on the international scene with Nigeria and finished as the joint-highest goalscorer in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, injury ruled him out of the tournament.

His record of 10 goals in 18 international matches for the Super Eagles underlines his quality.

How will Victor Osimhen fit in at Manchester United if they make a move for him?

Victor Osimhen could be a good fit at Manchester United

Manchester United are currently in dire straits in front of goal and their draw with Watford highlighted their profligacy in attack. The Hornets left Old Trafford with a clean sheet despite having had several big chances created against them.

In light of this, it is imperative for the Mancunians to augment their attack and this is where Osimhen could come in.

The former Wolfsburg man has built his reputation as one of the best strikers of his generation and at 23 years old, there is still massive room for improvement.

He has earned plaudits for his tireless work ethic and gives his all every minute he spends on the field. His pace and drive means opposition defenses are constantly kept on their toes.

It should come as no surprise that Ralf Ragnick is interested in Osimhen, owing to his suitability for the German manager's playing style.

Ragnick is a proponent of the high press, which relies on high-energy attackers hassling opposition defenders and goalkeepers into being dispossessed or committing errors.

However, the energy and commitment needed for such pressing is in short supply at Manchester United, owing to the advanced age of their central forwards.

Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Edinson Cavani are suited to such systems for extended spells and Osimhen's arrival could help rectify this.

The Nigeria international is far from the finished article and still has to work on his distribution and technique.

However, his natural goalscorer's instincts and eye for goal means he can he help alleviate some of the problems currently being faced by Manchester United.

