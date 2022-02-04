Manchester United tipped with ‘strongest’ interest in 22-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 22-year old Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The centre-back joined Barcelona as an 18-year old in August 2018 from Uruguayan club Boston River before progressing through the youth ranks. He has impressed in the last two campaigns, establishing himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Spanish top flight.

Araujo is under contract with Barcelona till the summer of 2023. The Spanish giants sent him an extension proposal before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the player, well-aware of the interest in his services, hasn't signed it yet.

Manchester United are said to be in pole position for his services, and are expected to submit an official bid in the summer. However, other English clubs such as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also reportedly interested.

Sporting director Jordi Cruyff revealed during the recent presentation of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang that the Blaugrana are focused on extending the contracts of players. Among them is Ronald Araujo, who is unlikely to be sold by the club in the near future.

Manchester United interested in Barcelona's Araujo despite plethora of options

Manchester United currently have five senior central defenders in their squad. They sent Axel Tuanzebe to Napoli on loan, but still have defensive issues to resolve.

Fans have clamoured for a replacement to be signed for club captain Harry Maguire. The expensive signing from Leicester City has constantly been error-prone, and his ball-handling has been poor so far this campaign.

Victor Lindelof had all but replaced Maguire in the starting lineup before the Swede himself got injured. The recent injuries to Eric Bailly and Maguire also forced interim manager Ralf Rangnick's hand against Wolves. That game saw Rangnick hand a rare start to Phil Jones, a game United lost 1-0.

“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future”, Xavi added. Barcelona are planning to extend Ronald Araújo’s contract, Xavi confirms: “Renewing Araújo is a priority. He is an extraordinary defender”.“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future”, Xavi added. Barcelona are planning to extend Ronald Araújo’s contract, Xavi confirms: “Renewing Araújo is a priority. He is an extraordinary defender”. 🇺🇾 #FCB“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future”, Xavi added. https://t.co/ECD11xbVkf

At the moment, apart from Raphael Varane, all the centre-backs mentioned could reportedly be sold in the summer.

Jones has not attracted interest, while Bailly, with his constant injury struggles, has been deemed surplus to requirements. Lindelof seems to have usurped Maguire in the club's pecking orders, but lack of interest means he could stay at Old Trafford for a while.

Manchester United are expected to sign at least one central defender in the summer window, with Ronald Araujo being one of the options. Other defenders they have been linked with include Tariq Lamptey, Max Kilman and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

