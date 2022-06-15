Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ajax forward tipped to be excellent signing for Red Devils; club planning to offload Anthony Martial, and more - June 14, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to usher in a new era under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has been handed the keys to Old Trafford and will look to use the summer to build a team of his liking.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes an Ajax forward could be an excellent signing for the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to offload Anthony Martial this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 14, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano tips Antony to be excellent signing for Manchester United

Antony is wanted at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano believes Antony could be an excellent signing for Manchester United. The Brazilian forward has caught the eye with Ajax and is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Antony is being discussed at Manchester United.

“Antony is a player appreciated by Erik ten Hag and certainly mentioned in internal conversations with the club this summer, as well as other former players of the Dutch manager – Frenkie de Jong and Jurrien Timber,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Ajax are still waiting for official offers so far, and the Brazil international has been observed by Man United scouts even before they hired Ten Hag as manager. Othr big sides in Europe are also well aware of his talent and potential.”

Pedro Almeida @pedrogva6 #MUFC Manchester United is seriously pushing Ajax to sign #Antony , the player has already informed Dutch club that he wants join English club and at the moment the transfer is 90% complete. Manchester United is seriously pushing Ajax to sign #Antony, the player has already informed Dutch club that he wants join English club and at the moment the transfer is 90% complete. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/8GAiSOTKVf

Romano suggested that Antony could flourish at Old Trafford. However, he also added that the Ajax man would not be an alternative to Darwin Nunez.

“In my opinion, even if Sancho, Rashford and Elanga are already in the club, Antony would be an excellent signing for United or anyone else; he is an incredible talent who can make a difference,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course, Antony is not a like-for-like alternative to a centre-forward like Nunez, and I’ve previously been informed that an out-and-out striker is a top priority at Old Trafford. Only time will tell if they look back and regret not paying the full fee for Nunez.”

Red Devils planning to offload Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United are planning to offload Anthony Martial this summer, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford recently. Martial dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. He subsequently joined Sevilla on loan in January this year.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are among those players who could be sold to raise funds [ @ChrisWheelerDM Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are among those players who could be sold to raise funds [@ChrisWheelerDM]

However, the Frenchman failed to impress with the Spanish side, failing to score a league goal, and will return to Old Trafford. However, Martial is unlikely to hang around for long, as the Red Devils are planning to cash in on him.

Noel Whelan believes Marcus Rashford unlikely to decide future based on England snub

Marcus Rashford’s future is up in the air.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the recent snub from the England national team could have no bearing on Marcus Rashford’s future. England manager Gareth Southgate recently said that the Manchester United forward faces an uphill task to get back into the Three Lions team.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Rashford could get enough chances to prove his worth to Ten Hag at United.

“Not really. I’m sure Ten Hag will be ready to give everyone the opportunity to shine in pre-season – and that includes Marcus Rashford. It didn’t work under Rangnick, but that doesn’t mean to say his Man United career is over. He’ll be given the same opportunities as everyone else and will be assessed accordingly.

He added:

“If he does need to move on after that, I’m sure they’ll find the best place for him. Sometimes a change can do you good. Especially when it gets a bit stale and a bit too familiar. Hopefully he can kick on again with a fresh challenge under this new manager. There are a lot of questions he needs to answer after his form last season.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far