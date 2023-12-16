Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Anthony Martial wanted in Saudi Arabia; Donny van de Beek set to leave, and more - December 16, 2023

Manchester United have an uphill task ahead of them when they face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 16). Erik ten Hag's men are coming off back-to-back home defeats against Bayern Munich and Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, attacker Anthony Martial is wanted in the Middle East. Elsewhere, midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to leave the Red Devils on loan. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 16, 2023:

Anthony Martial wanted in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Martial (left) could leave Old Trafford in January.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq have set their sights on Anthony Martial, according to Fichajes.

The French forward's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this season, but the club have the option of an additional year. Martial is no longer a first choice under Ten Hag, though, and is unlikely to be offered an extension.

The Red Devils brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for the No. 9 role this summer and remain interested in more attacking reinforcments. The situation has added to speculation regarding Martial's future, and he's now wanted in the Middle East.

Al Ettifaq are considering a €10 million offer to prise him away in the winter. However, with Ten Hag light in attack, a move could depend on incomings.

Donny van de Beek set to leave

Donny van de Beek's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Donny van de Beek set to leave Manchester United to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford recently, and his nightmare is all set to end at the turn of the year. Van de Beek joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020 but never really warmed up to life at the club.

Things were expected to improve following the arrival of Ten Hag last summer, but they weren't to be. The Dutchman recently expressed a desire to play regular football, and his wish has now been seemingly granted.

Frankfurt have been in talks to secure Van de Beek on a temporary move, and their efforts have borne success. A verbal agreement is in place for a six month loan deal, with a €15 million option to buy. The Bundesliga side will pay a loan fee for the 26-year-old.

Former player advises Manchester United to appoint Graham Potter

Graham Potter is yet to return to management.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Graham Potter could be a good option to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Dutch manager is under pressure following a run of 12 defeats in 24 games across competitions this season. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Potter, meanwhile, is without a job since getting sacked by Chelsea earlier this year. The Englishman made a name for himself at Brighton & Hove Albion but failed to leave a mark at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore admitted that Potter might lack the personality needed for the hot seat at Manchester United right now:

"Graham Potter would be a great coach for Manchester United, in my opinion. That club, however, needs a manager with a massive personality. Ten Hag hasn’t been that. David Moyes didn’t have it.

"Mourinho was, but the job maybe came at the wrong time in his career, and he wasn’t attack-minded enough for the Old Trafford faithful. Therefore, I don’t think Potter is a big enough manager to be able to turn things around at Old Trafford, but he is still a very good coach," says Collymore.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked to the Red Devils recently by Relevo.