Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Conte open to taking charge of Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo convinces Bruno Fernandes to extend stay at Old Trafford, and more - 15th September 2021

Manchester United endured a difficult start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Young Boys. An Aaron Wan-Bissaka red card and a Jesse Lingard back pass cost the Red Devils dearly. The defeat also raised questions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics at the club.

Antonio Conte is open to taking over at Manchester United should the Red Devils consider a managerial change in the aftermath of the defeat. Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to convince Bruno Fernandes to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 15 September 2021.

Antonio Conte open to taking charge of Manchester United

Antonio Conte could be interested in taking charge at Old Trafford

Antonio Conte is ready to take charge of Manchester United should a chance present itself, according to The Express via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Red Devils have enjoyed a steady rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the Norwegian took charge at Old Trafford. However, the defeat in the opening game of this season’s Champions League raised renewed doubts over his capacity to take the Premier League giants back to their glory days.

Manchester United have finished within the top three of the league in both of Solskjaer’s first two full seasons. The Norwegian has also implemented some refreshing changes at Old Trafford, both on the pitch and behind the scenes. However, the Red Devils have struggled to win silverware, with some fans and pundits unimpressed with Solskjaer’s performances at the helm of the club. One of the names doing the rounds as a potential replacement is Conte.

The Italian has enjoyed great success with Chelsea and Inter Milan in recent times and is currently waiting for a project where he can taste instant success. Conte is enticed by the prospect of taking charge at Manchester United, but the Red Devils have not initiated any contact with him.

Cristiano Ronaldo convinces Bruno Fernandes to extend stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has convinced Bruno Fernandes to sign an extension with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has convinced Bruno Fernandes to sign an extension with Manchester United, according to The Express via The Sun. Fernandes has been in blistering form since joining the Red Devils in January 2020 and has transformed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The Premier League giants are already locked in negotiations with the player’s representatives to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has lent a helping hand to Manchester United by persuading his countryman to put pen to paper on an extension. The new deal will extend his stay at Old Trafford at least until the summer of 2026.

Manchester United in the race for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid

Manchester United are convinced Florian Wirtz can be a future superstar

Manchester United are ready to compete with Arsenal for the services of Florian Wirtz, according to Transfer Market Web. The 18-year-old has been in breathtaking form this season for Bayer Leverkusen and has two goals and three assists from the first three games. The Red Devils are interested in his services and the Bundesliga giants could let him leave for an offer of around €40m-€50m.

