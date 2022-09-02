Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antony arrival could adversely impact Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; Red Devils sign Martin Dubravka on loan, and more - September 1, 2022

Manchester United travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday. New manager Erik ten Hag will look for three points against the Foxes to continue his team's two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Antony’s arrival could adversely affect Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have signed Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 1, 2022:

Antony arrival could adversely impact Cristiano Ronaldo, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a frustrating time this summer

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Antony’s arrival could hurt Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of securing regular football at Manchester United. The Portuguese looks set to stay at Old Trafford this season after failing to engineer a move away from the club. The 37-year-old has started against Leicester City from the bench.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Ronaldo has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

“I think so, 100 per cent. The big problem with Ronaldo is now Antony has come in; you’ve got Antony, (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford and (Jadon) Sancho who all start before Ronaldo with the sort of football that Man United are going to be playing,” said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor added that Ronaldo could be frustrated by warming the bench.

“You could see against Liverpool that he didn’t look too happy when he came on, he didn’t look happy that he was on the bench and getting 10 or 15 minutes. He’s not going to accept that. He sees himself wanting to get more Balon D’Ors and more Champions League games. He’ll be really angry that he’s on the bench. It’s a huge blow for him,” said Agbonlahor.

Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net this season, but he has started only one of four games.

Manchester United sign Martin Dubravka on loan

Martin Dubravka is likely to be the last arrival at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have signed shot-stopper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United. The Slovakian has appeared 125 times in the Premier League in the last five seasons. The Red Devils have an option to sign him permanently next summer.

Speaking to the club’s website, Dubravka said that he's looking forward to working with the club's two other goalkeepers - David de Gea and Tom Heaton.

“To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career, and I can’t wait to get started and help the group achieve its ambitions. I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels,” said Dubravka.

He added:

“The chance to work with David de Gea, alongside Tom Heaton is one that I am relishing.”

Dubravka arrives as a replacement for Dean Henderson, who left this summer on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Antony eager to replay Erik ten Hag trust

Antony has completed his move to Old Trafford.

Antony has promised to repay the trust bestowed on him by Erik ten Hag. Manchester United spent a fortune on the Brazilian this summer at the behest of the Dutch manager.

Speaking to the club’s website, Antony, 22, revealed his affection and respect for Ten Hag.

“Erik ten Hag is an excellent coach. I’ve got tremendous respect and affection for him. From the moment I arrived at Ajax, he treated me so well and put his faith in me. It’s not by chance I had such a great run of form under him for two years,” said Antony.

He added:

“We developed this mutual trust and closeness. He's a manager I have respect and affection for – when I found out he was moving here, I wished him all the best and all the success he deserves. Now I'm alongside him again, I hope to make history, develop and grow further under his management.”

Manchester United @ManUtd A N T O N Y



#MUFC A N T O N Y 🇧🇷 A N T O N Y 🇧🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/HJg34P6515

Antony added that he's grateful to Ten Hag for bringing him to Old Trafford.

“Really, really, really grateful and happy. I embraced him just now and thanked him in person for believing in my signing. I was really excited, looking forward to coming here and putting on this shirt. I'm grateful for the faith and confidence from Erik, not just Erik but all the directors here at Manchester United. I feel really grateful and happy, and rest assured I will repay this faith on the pitch by giving 100 percent,” said Antony.

The Brazilian could make his debut for United against Arsenal this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav