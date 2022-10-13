Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antony opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo impact; Red Devils contemplating move for Leicester City midfielder, and more - October 13, 2022

Manchester United will welcome Omonoia to Old Trafford on Thursday (October 13) on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s team are second in Group E and need a win to stay in contention to reach the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Antony has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact since arriving at the club. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are contemplating a move for a Leicester City midfielder next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 13, 2022:

Antony opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo impact

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to set an example on the pitch.

Antony has opened up on his budding partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford from Ajax this summer and has fit in like a glove in Ten Hag's team. The 22-year-old has now said that Ronaldo immediately made him feel at home at the club.

The two players caught the eye with their unique celebration after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his 700th club goal against Everton. Speaking to the club’s website, Antony said that he's learning from Ronaldo every day.

“Since I arrived here, Cristiano Ronaldo has really helped me feel at ease; he speaks to me a lot, on matchdays as well. He always tells me to be calm and confident; he’s achieved so much in football, and I learn from him every day. I’m really grateful to have such an experienced person teaching us young players every day,” said Antony.

Antony added that he's most impressed by the Portuguese’s mentality.

“His mentality, it’s so strong. He’s very intelligent. This mentality of his, looking to the next day, everything still to play for, it’s what I’m trying to take on board and keep for the rest of my life,” said Antony.

Ronaldo has appeared ten times for the Red Devils this season but has scored just twice.

Manchester United contemplating James Maddison move

James Maddison has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are considering a move for James Maddison, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder has been a rare shining life in a dismal Leicester City side this season, bagging five goals in nine appearances. He looks ready to take the next big step in his career, and the Red Devils are interested in taking him to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag failed to secure Frenkie de Jong this summer and could be tempted to indulge in Maddison. The Englishman prefers to operate in a No. 10 role but is versatile enough to play across midfield. However, United will have to ward off competition from other Premier League clubs to land Maddison.

Alan Hutton backs Luke Shaw to stay at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw has been linked with a move away from Manchester United of late.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton reckons Newcastle United are unlikely to sign Luke Shaw. The Englishman had initially seen new signing Tyrell Malacia pip him to a place in the starting XI at Manchester United this season. However, Shaw has worked his way back into contention in recent games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the Red Devils might keep Shaw.

“I’d think they would want to keep him. Look, Malacia has come in and done well. He has not hit those high standards the last couple of weeks, though, and Shaw has done well for England. I do not see why you would want to let him go on the cheap. It is good to have healthy competition in the full-back positions,” said Hutton.

He added:

“Ten Hag will not want to lose a player of his quality. I do not see him going to Newcastle. Ten Hag might have a plan up his sleeve, but if not, I think he could stay at United.”

Shaw has appeared six times under Ten Hag this season. The 27-year-old runs out of contract next summer.

