Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antony wants Red Devils stay, club legend backs Erik ten Hag, and more - March 19, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 28 games, nine points behind fourth placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. Erik ten Hag's men next face Brentford in the league on March 30.

Antony wants Manchester United stay

Antony played a big role in the weekend's win over Liverpool

Antony remains determined to turn his career around at Manchester United. The Brazilian forward has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2022 in a £86m move. However, Antony was decisive against Liverpool last weekend, scoring the all important equalizer to take the game to extra time.

Speaking after the win, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old said that he wants to replay the club's trust in him.

"I try to learn from each criticism and so improve. I have been working silently to evolve and show my football on the field. I know my potential and I know why Man Utd hired me. I want to repay all of this on the field. It was my lifelong dream to be here," said Antony.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to let Antony go at the end of this season.

Red Devils legend backs Erik ten Hag

Peter Schmeichel wants his former club to keep their trust in Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes there's no reason to pursue a managerial change at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is under pressure at the club following an underwhelming season so far. Multiple reports have stated that INEOS could opt for a new face to usher in a new era at the Red Devils.

However, speaking after Sunday's win over Liverpool, Schmeichel was full of praise for the Dutch manager.

“I don’t see any reason for a change (of manager after this season). I don’t see any reason for a change in the first place. There’s a lot of other positions in the club that need changing, and you can’t do everything in one go. I was pleased with him yesterday, I have to say," said Schmeichel.

He added:

"Everything looked different around him. He came on the pitch in his suit and tie. He looked a different man yesterday. He looked like the manager. A strong character. Sometimes these little changes have a massive impact."

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane are few names currently linked with the Premier League giants.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines transfer approach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to get Manchester United back to the top

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stressed the importance of investing in emerging talents instead of established superstars at Manchester United. The Red Devils are staring at a very important summer under new management, with INEOS recently taking charge of the football affairs at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is likely to push for new faces to strengthen his squad ahead of a vital season.

Speaking to Geraint Jones on his Cycling Club podcast, however, Ratcliffe used the example of Kylian Mbappe to outline where Manchester United have gone in the recent windows.

"I think in a way what I would rather do is try to sign the next Mbappé than spend a fortune trying to buy success. It's not that clever buying Mbappé, anyone can figure that one out. What's much more challenging is to find the next Mbappé or [Jude] Bellingham or Roy Keane," said Ratcliffe.

He continued:

"The solution isn't spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They've done that if you look at what they've done the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players. The first thing you need to do is get the right people in the right boxes managing the club and make sure we get recruitment right, that's such a vital part of a football club, getting recruitment right."

Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer to join Real Madrid.