Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Atalanta want £86 million for Rasmus Hojlund; Red Devils receive Leon Goretzka blow, and more - July 22, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last campaign. Erik ten Hag is now gearing up for UEFA Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, Atalanta want £86 million to part ways with striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have hit a roadblock in their plans to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 22, 2023:

Atalanta want £86 million for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund (left)'s move to Old Trafford has hit a roadblock.

Atalanta want £86 million to sanction Rasmus Hojlund's departure this summer, according to The Daily Mail (via Caught Offside).

The Danish striker is a target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager is eager to add a new No. 9 to his roster and has zeroed in on the 20-year-old. Hojlund caught the eye with the Serie A side last season, bagging ten goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions. He has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils are struggling to strike a deal with Atalanta. The Italian club have placed a colossal price tag on their star man, which the Premier League giants are struggling to match.

Manchester United are only willing to offer £45 million for the 20-year-old, which they believe is a fair offer for a player who isn't established yet. That has forced talks to hit a standstill.

Manchester United receive Leon Goretzka blow

Leon Goretzka has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a blow in their plans to sign Leon Goretzka this summer.

The Red Devils are looking for another midfielder despite roping in Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of Goretzka, whose position at Bayern Munich is not secure.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the Bavarians are ready to let the German midfielder leave.

"In the case of Joshua Kimmich – he is called to be the next captain of the team. He should be the future from the leaders. I think, in this case, it’s to put pressure on him, as the last half-year wasn’t his best, but Bayern are counting on him," wrote Falk.

He continued:

“It’s not the same situation for Leon Goretzka. At the moment it seems that Ryan Gravenberch has his nose ahead of his teammate, and Bayern would be open to the prospect of talking about him with other clubs if there were any offers."

Falk acknowledged Manchester United's interest in Goretzka but said that the player has no desire to leave the Allianz Arena now.

“There are rumours that Manchester United are interested in him. We heard it’s still the case that they’re searching for a striker first and foremost," wrote Falk.

He added:

"Also, Goretzka doesn’t want to change clubs this summer. He wants to play for Bayern Munich. Nothing will happen with Kimmich because they don’t want to sell and probably nothing with Goretzka, as he doesn’t want to leave.”

The Red Devils have also been linked with Sofyan Ambrabat of Fiorentina in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag wants Harry Maguire stay

Harry Maguire's future remains uncertain.

Erik ten Hag has hinted that he wants Harry Maguire to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer.

The Englishman is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford after dropping down the pecking order last season. The Red Devils have been linked with defensive reinforcements this year and narrowly missed out on Kim Min-jae.

Maguire's situation went from bad to worse this week, as Ten Hag opted to remove him from captaincy and appointed Bruno Fernandes as his successor. There were murmurs that the Dutch manager is preparing to offload the 30-year-old this summer.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag said that Maguire is firmly in his plans.

"We respect Harry Maguire – he’s very important for this squad, for this team. And, you know, in his role as centre-back, we have four centre-backs.

"I talked about consistency, we know we can’t do it with 11 players, and so I’m happy we have four very good centre-backs," said Ten Hag.

Chelsea and West Ham United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Maguire's situation.