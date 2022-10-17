Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid not targeting Cristiano Ronaldo; Fabrizio Romano provides update on Red Devils’ pursuit of Joao Felix, and more - October 16, 2022

Manchester United could only manage a goalless draw against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 16) in the Premier League. Despite the dropped points, Erik ten Hag’s men remain fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that the club are not planning a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on reports connecting the Red Devils to Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 16, 2022:

Atletico Madrid not targeting Cristiano Ronaldo, says Diego Simeone

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to leave Manchester United.

Diego Simeone has ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese remains unsettled at Manchester United and is plotting an exit from Old Trafford this summer. Atletico Madrid are among the clubs linked with the 37-year-old.

However, speaking to Tigo Sports (as relayed by Marca), Simeone said that Ronaldo cannot play for Los Rojiblancos, as he's a Real Madrid legend.

“Ronaldo is an absolute legend for Real Madrid, and I wouldn't see (Martin) Palermo playing for River Plate just as I wouldn't see (Juan Roman) Riquelme or Ortega playing for Boca. There are certain situations that are very clear," said Simeone.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atleti



“I wouldn’t see Martín Palermo or Riquelme playing in River Playe or Ortega in Boca. That’s very clear”. Diego Simeone: “Cristiano Ronaldo for Atléti? Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid...”, tells @libermanmartin via @atletiuniverse “I wouldn’t see Martín Palermo or Riquelme playing in River Playe or Ortega in Boca. That’s very clear”. Diego Simeone: “Cristiano Ronaldo for Atléti? Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid...”, tells @libermanmartin via @atletiuniverse. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti“I wouldn’t see Martín Palermo or Riquelme playing in River Playe or Ortega in Boca. That’s very clear”. https://t.co/tykDijHXpp

Simeone also addressed fans’ reaction to reports linking the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with the club this summer.

"I remember in pre-season a fan behind me shouted, without knowing anything about what was happening but knowing about the rumours that were going around, 'Cholo, be careful; the Champions League is not at all costs'. I liked that because it is a very healthy reflection," said Simeone.

The Argentinean manager, though, tipped Ronaldo to score goals wherever he goes.

"I have no doubt that Ronaldo will score goals again, not the beastly number of goals he has scored all his life, but it is impossible for him to disappear," said Simeone.

The Portuguese has two goals from 12 games for the Red Devils this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not working on a move for Joao Felix at the moment. The Portuguese’s future at Atletico Madrid is up in the air, and the Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Rojiblancos have no intentions of offloading Felix.

“The situation is tense because Joao Felix wants to play more, while Diego Simeone is trusting other players in this moment. Atletico Madrid insist they have no intention to sell Joao, as there’s a €350m release clause. I’m aware there was some speculation about Manchester United in the summer, but there was nothing advanced or concrete with United,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Still, I think he’d be a fantastic signing for many European clubs because his potential is enormous; this has been obvious since his days as a youngster at Benfica, so I hope Atletico will keep and trust Joao for present and future.”

Felix has made 12 appearances for the La Liga giants this season but is yet to score.

Newcastle United were not in running to sign Red Devils trio this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Scott McTominay remains a vital part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Newcastle United were not in talks to sign Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard this summer. The Manchester United trio were linked with the Magpies in the recently concluded transfer window, but a move never materialised.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano poured cold water over those reports.

“Manchester United take on Newcastle today, and I thought I’d take this opportunity to put some rumours from the summer to bed,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“It’s not true that any United players were close to joining Newcastle in the summer. Scott McTominay was never available on the market; Donny van de Beek was never in talks with Newcastle, and also Jesse Lingard was linked to many clubs, but there was nothing serious with NUFC before he decided to move to Nottingham Forest.”

Van de Beek has struggled for chances this season at Old Trafford.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes