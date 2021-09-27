Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund identify Red Devils star as Erling Haaland replacement, Juventus planning January move for French midfielder, and more - 26th September 2021 

Manchester United were shocked by Aston Villa on Saturday. The Red Devils dominated the game but failed to find a goal. The visitors scored in the dying minutes of the game and inflicted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third defeat in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, a Manchester United star is wanted by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Erling Haaland. Juventus are preparing a January move for a Red Devils midfielder, whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 26 September 2021.

Borussia Dortmund identify Anthony Martial as Erling Haaland replacement

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Anthony Martial

Borussia Dortmund have identified Anthony Martial as a replacement for Erling Haaland, according to 90 Min. The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season and could be open to a move away from Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been frustrated by his tendency to blow hot and cold and could listen to offers for his signature.

Martial joined Manchester United in 2015 but has failed to build on his impressive debut season. Since then, the Frenchman has struggled to add consistency to his game and has only managed to cross the 20-goal mark once. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eager to build his attack around Martial, but the player has been a disappointment for the Red Devils.

However, Borussia Dortmund feel Martial has the goods to light up the Bundesliga and are looking to target the Frenchman if Erling Haaland leaves next summer. Manchester United are among the Norwegian’s suitors and the Bundesliga giants are already preparing for life without their star striker. The Red Devils are willing to offload Martial if they receive a bid equivalent to what they paid Monaco for the player's services in 2015.

Juventus planning January move for Paul Pogba

Juventus are planning a January move for Paul Pogba

Juventus are plotting a January move for Paul Pogba, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Frenchman's current deal with Manchester United expires next summer and the Red Devils are determined to tie him down to a new deal. However, Pogba is yet to sign an extension and the Premier League giants could sell him at the turn of the year to cut their losses.

Juventus recently negotiated with Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo but could be back on the table for their former player. The Red Devils could turn their attentions to Tanguy Ndombele and Franck Kessie as potential replacements for Pogba if he leaves Old Trafford.

Manchester United interested in French defender

Manchester United are interested in Nordi Mukiele

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Nordi Mukiele, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils are already planning to secure the services of the RB Leipzig star next summer. The 23-year-old could be a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford in 2019.

Manchester United have addressed their right-wing conundrum by bringing in Jadon Sancho this summer. However, the Red Devils are worried about Wan-Bissaka's offensive attributes. The Premier League giants believe Mukiele could solve the problem.

Edited by Prem Deshpande