Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes considering his future; Red Devils eyeing Dani Olmo, and more - June 3, 2024

Manchester United are planning for reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. Erik ten Hag's team finished eighth in the Premier League and are expected to make multiple change this summer.

Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes is considering his options ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Dani Olmo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 3, 2024:

Bruno Fernandes considering his future, says Fabrizio Romano

Bruno Fernandes is considering his options ahead of the summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese midfielder has been indispensable for Manchester United since arriving from Sporting in 2020.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are eyeing Fernandes with interest. Romano has now confirmed those reports, stating that the player's agent has been in talks with multiple clubs.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru also added that the 29-year-old remains committed to the Red Devils.

“There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point."

He concluded:

"It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting. It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

Bruno's contract at Old Trafford runs until 2026.

Manchester United eyeing Dani Olmo, says journalist

Manchester United have their eyes on Dani Olmo, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Spanish attacking midfielder endured an injury-riddled season with RB Leipzig but still managed eight goals and five assists in 25 appearances across competitions.

The Red Devils are looking to add more creativity to their ranks after an underwhelming season and have turned to Olmo. The 26-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga side runs till 2027, but there's considerable interest in his services.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also in the race for the Spaniard.

"He's been looked at by Manchester United and there is a release clause there for I believe €60 million and that comes into effect this summer, but only until the mid-July period. And it's not just Liverpool that have scouted the player," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It's Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, some also say Barcelona as well. But at the moment, there's no indication that Liverpool are moving forwards on that front."

Olmo's injury record could be a cause for concern, with the player missing 47 games for club and country in the last two seasons.

Marcus Rashford wants to stay, says journalist

Marcus Rashford remains committed to United, according to Ben Jacobs. The English forward endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign, registering just eight goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old signed a blockbuster deal last year but has been a shadow of his former self. His form has prompted talk of a possible departure this summer. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Rashford has been informed by new minority owners INEOS that he remains a part of their plans.

“Rashford, at the moment, remains committed to Manchester United and, like every player at Manchester United, the players are just waiting to see what this new sporting regime is like.

"They're prepared to be patient because they've had a lot of face time, that they didn't really have with the Glazers, so they understand what the ownership are trying to do," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Many of them, including Rashford, have been told directly they're important and that could be a big thing for him just focusing on Manchester United, and trying to rediscover the form.”

Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and has appeared over 400 times for the senior team across competitions.