Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes wants Goncalo Ramos arrival; Red Devils edge closer to Mason Mount, and more - May 30, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for the all-important FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday (June 3). Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Fulham on last weekend.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants to team up with Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are edging closer to snapping up Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 30, 2023:

Bruno Fernandes wants Goncalo Ramos arrival

Goncalo Ramos has been on fire this season.

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to sign Goncalo Ramos this summer.

The Portuguese forward has been in sizzling form for Benfica this season, amassing 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions. The Red Devils are looking for a new striker this summer and have been linked with the 21-year-old.

Speaking recently, as cited by Man Utd News, Fernandes was full of praise for his compatriot.

“Gonçalo has all the conditions to play in the Premier League; he is very intense; he presses very well, and he is very good inside the area. It surprised me in the selection, not only me but the rest of my colleagues,” said Fernandes.

He continued:

“Physically, he’s strong; he’s still young, and he’s going to get better. If he continues to work as he has done, I think he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to go to a more competitive league to prove it.”

Fernandes also said that Ramos has all the attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League.

“The best players always come in handy here, whether it’s Goncalo or another player. I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say in the Premier League, I also say Manchester United,” said Fernandes.

He added:

“I think he can be a great reference in the coming years, but it is not yet in my hands to be sporting director. When I am, I will make these decisions.”

The Premier League giants also have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen to solve their goalscoring conundrum.

Manchester United edge closer to Mason Mount

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are inching closer to securing the services of Mason Mount, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder’s contract with Chelsea runs out next summer, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. The Blues are likely to let him go this summer, and the Red Devils are interested.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Liverpool and Arsenal are also monitoring Mount:

“The situation is different with Mason Mount, though. Chelsea will sell now if he doesn’t agree a new deal because the fee will prove important. Manchester United are advancing things. Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Manchester United’s starting valuation is around £15m lower than Chelsea want, should Mount not opt to stay. It’s also important to note, Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mount, but it remains to be seen whether he can influence things.”

Mount is recovering from a pelvic injury that required surgery.

Erik ten Hag wants more investment in squad

Erik ten Hag has urged the Manchester United hierarchy to invest in the squad this summer. The Red Devils are looking ahead to another summer of rebuilding following a stellar season under the Dutch manager.

Speaking recently (as quoted by Newcastle World), Ten Hag said that investments are required to ensure that his team compete for trophies.

“The club knows if you want to play top four, compete for trophies in this tough league, then you have to invest, otherwise you don’t have a chance because other clubs will do. We’ve seen it in the winter. All the clubs around us made huge investments; we didn’t, but still we made it, so I’m proud of my team,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“We are in the right direction, but we are not there where we have to be. There’s still a long way to go. There’s potential in this team and in individual players. We showed during the season we made progress. That’s a compliment to the players and the coaches. We worked really hard, but we have to make an investment.”

Ten Hag is eyeing a world-class striker this summer.

