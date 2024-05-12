Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Casemiro wanted in Middle East, Donny van de Beek set to leave, and more - May 12, 2024

Manchester United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, in the Premier League. The result was a further blow to the Red Devils' chances of securing European football next season.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is wanted in the Middle East this summer. Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek will end his association with the Red Devils at the end of this season.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 12, 2024.

Casemiro wanted in the Middle East, according to journalist

Casemiro could be on his way this summer

Casemiro is a priority target for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Brazilian midfielder has displayed signs of regression this season and his poor form has hurt Manchester United. He remains heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the moment and is apparently wanted in the Middle East.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that the Red Devils will be eager to offload the player at the end of the season.

"The priority is for the centralised Saudi dealmakers to see whether they can persuade Casemiro to join, and he's an active target at this point," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"We wait and see whether anything can progress. I don't think there'll be a massive problem agreeing a fee with Manchester United because I think that the priority will be to free up the wage funds and that might actually allow Saudi, despite him being well contracted, to get a lower number than maybe some have speculated in the past."

Jacobs went on to state that Casemiro could even be available for less than €30m this summer.

"It would be surprising if Casemiro, for example, went for more than €30 million, given his age, and despite how much time he has left on his contract," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"I think the Saudi's wouldn't be looking to pay too much more than that, and very possibly offer a little bit less, simply because they know that Manchester United are open to offers and they themselves would be having to likely better his Manchester United wage."

Casemiro has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and three assists.

Donny van de Beek set to leave Manchester United, says agent

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek will part ways with Manchester United at the end of this campaign, his agent Guido Albers has confirmed. The Dutch midfielder left the Red Devils at the start of the year to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, but his spell in Bundesliga hasn't lived up to expectations. Van de Beek has appeared just eight times across competitions this season for the German side.

Speaking to ESPN, Albers confirmed that Frankfurt will not sign the player permanently this summer.

"Frankfurt still had an option until June 30, which they will not exercise. Officially he is now going back to Manchester United and I am now in discussions with him," said Albers.

He continued:

"Donny does not want to stay in the Premier League, also because United do not want that. That is not a good choice for him. He needs to return to a club that plays good football. In any case, he will not return to Ajax."

Albers went on to state that he wants to take his client to Spain or Italy this summer.

"My preference was to look in Spain, Italy or France. If I could get him in Spain or Italy that would be fantastic, at a club where he will play as a No.10 like he played at Ajax. You see that the Dutch are successful in a certain way in Spanish or Italian football," said Albers.

He added:

"He was very close to a transfer to Real Sociedad last summer. That was cancelled at the last minute because Erik ten Hag wanted to keep him until the last minute. Then he ended up at Frankfurt."

Van de Beek has appeared just 62 times across competitions for the Red Devils since arriving at the club in 2020 from Ajax.

Juventus want Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

Juventus remain keen on taking Mason Greenwood to Turin, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The English forward is currently on loan at Getafe from Manchester United and is not part of the plans at Old Trafford. Greenwood has been impressive for the Spanish side so far, registering ten goals and six assists from 33 outings across competitions.

However, the Red Devils are likely to offload him this summer due to off-field controversies. The Bianconeri are paying close attention to the situation and are planning to take him to Italy at the end of this season. The 22-year-old's contract with the English giants expires in 2025 and they are likely to demand £40-45m to let him go.