Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to have bad games, says former player; Red Devils in touch with Monaco star, and more - 1 March 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table, 19 points behind their bitter rivals, with only 11 games to go.

Meanwhile, Dimitar Berbatov believes United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is allowed to have poor games. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been in touch with a Monaco midfielder regarding a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st March 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to have bad games, says Dimitar Berbatov

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a sorry figure this year.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo is an easy target for critics. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer. However, the 37-year-old has struggled to make a mark in recent games.

Ronaldo has managed just one goal in ten games across competitions in 2022, with his team also struggling. However, Berbatov believes the Portuguese is not the only one to blame for the situation.

Speaking to Betfair, the Bulgarian pointed out that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is allowed to have bad games from time to time.

“When teams have a bad result. the star players always end up with the blame, and at the minute with Manchester United, that’s Cristiano Ronaldo. At the moment, he’s got just one goal in ten games, and that seems problematic for everybody, but not for me,” said Berbatov.

“There are eleven players on the pitch, and the blame should be shared. Ronaldo is an icon in the world of footbal,l and people need to remember that he’s 37. So, from time to time, he is allowed to have a couple of bad games. But I don’t think that is the problem here. Overall, as a team when they have a good game, they have to follow that up,” contined Berbatov.

The Bulgarian added that Ronaldo has performed admirably for the Premier League giants, despite his recent poor form.

“I think Ronaldo is doing enough for United; obviously people will look for more because of the standards that he sets. There will always be people questioning him when he has a bad match, and they are taking advantage of that now. People need to consider his age, how he plays, his position and how the team plays,” said Berbatov.

He continued:

“People need to be realistic with him, and they need to know that it’s totally different when you’re 37 to being 27. He is going to have moments when he needs his teammates to produce more for him, that’s normal in football. Ronaldo is a total professional, and he will speak to the manager, and he will want to produce more. Everybody in the United team needs to produce more; the standards should be a lot higher than they are."

Incidentally, Ronaldo remains United's top scorer across competitions this year, with 15 strikes.

Berbatov added that Ronaldo would be aware that his performances need to improve, but urged people to 'get off his back' saying:

“Ronaldo is also a realistic guy, he will know that his performances aren’t where he wants them to be, even though he’s older and his game is totally different, he sets very high standards. I don’t think that needs explaining to him."

“Everything that he has achieved in football isn’t because of luck; he knows what he is doing, and he will know that he will need to produce more at the moment, and trust me, that will drive him forward. People need to get off his back. and let him get on with it.”

Ronaldo will hope to rediscover his mojo when United take on league leaders City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United in touch with Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (centre) is a wanted player.

Manchester United have reportedly initiated talks with Aurelien Tchouameni's entourage, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The French midfielder has gone from strength to strength at Monaco, bagging three goals and two assists across competitions this season. His recent rise has impressed the Premier League giants, who are plotting to secure his services. Tchouameni could be available for around €60 million.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick is eager to bring in a combative midfielder this summer. Tchouameni fits the bill, and the Red Devils have already been in touch with the player to facilitate his move.

However, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also in the race for the Frenchman's services.

Red Devils in fray for Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has earned rave reviews with his recent performances.

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur for Joao Palhinha, according to The Hard Tackle via Record. The Red Devils want a defensive midfielder this summer, and have included the Portuguese on their shortlist.

The 26-year-old has been in stellar form for Sporting recently, and has a €60 million release clause in his contract. The Portuguese side are reportedly willing to let him leave, and could also be convinced to agree to a cut-price deal

