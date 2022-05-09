Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo backed to stay at Old Trafford; Newcastle United could end Jesse Lingard pursuit, and more - 8 May 2022

Manchester United are preparing for a pivotal summer ahead. The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag as their manager as they look to get back to their heydays.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Elsewhere, Newcastle United could end their pursuit of Jesse Lingard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th May 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decent campaign at Manchester United.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United next season. The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the Red Devils certain to miss UEFA Champions League football next season.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell tipped Ronaldo to stay and help Ten Hag in the rebuilding exercise, saying:

“I don’t know where Man United would be without Ronaldo. They would probably be in mid-table. Obviously there is a new manager coming in. Ronaldo has stuck to his part of the bargain. He has scored over 20 goals this season; it’s crazy. He is 37. That is a tremendous return."

He added:

“When you sign these superstars, you know what you are going to get. The key is, where is the supporting cast? He needs players around him to support him. That is what he needs. I think he’ll be at United next season. Somebody of his ilk who is a goalscorer is worth having around. Ronaldo is so dangerous. When the ball comes into the box, he comes alive. He can finish. I’m sure Ten Hag has dreamed of working with Ronaldo."

Ronaldo has top-scored for United with 24 goals across competitions but is set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Newcastle United could end Jesse Lingard pursuit, says Danny Mills

Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United this summer.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Newcastle United could end their pursuit of Jesse Lingard over fears of dressing room leaks. Lingard’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

As per Manchester Evening News, Lingard told Paul Scholes that United's dressing room was a 'disaster'.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that dressing room 'leaks' could go against Lingard as he seeks a new club. Mills said:

“To a point. They will say, ‘If you come here, you’ve got to keep your mouth shut. What happens in the dressing room here, stays in the dressing room. What happens on the training ground, stays on the training ground. It’s an unwritten law in football. That’s what should happen; you close ranks. It’s your place of work, and little leaks like that shouldn’t get out."

He added:

“It helps nobody. You think it’s helping your own agenda, but in the long term, it probably doesn’t. If you’ve got two similar players and one works hard, puts a shift in and keeps his mouth shut, and one who is forever on Instagram, said one or two disparaging things about his old club, who are you going to take? It’s not hard. If it’s like-for-like, you’re going to take the guy who is quiet and sensible."

Jamie Carragher warns Manchester City against signing Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could move to greener pastures this summer.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has warned Manchester City against signing Paul Pogba. The French midfielder is set to leave Manchester United once his contract expires this summer. He has been linked with a move to the Etihad.

GOAL @goal Paul Pogba would be open to a move to Manchester City when his contract expires this summer Paul Pogba would be open to a move to Manchester City when his contract expires this summer 📝 https://t.co/BRhxntA4wJ

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said that Pogba’s poor work ethics won’t suit Pep Guardiola’s tactics.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere near him. (City) win the league every year; they get 95-100 points every year. He doesn’t work hard enough or as much as the other players,” said Carragher.

He added:

“If Pep could get that out of him, fantastic, there’s no doubt in his ability – no one has ever doubted it. But when you see the players City have, the creative players, Phil Foden coming on, Bernardo Silva, these type of players who are brilliant players and don’t stop working, don’t stop running from minute one to minute 90. That’s what makes City what they are, they’re a great team, brilliant manager, great individuals."

Carragher concluded:

"He doesn’t work hard enough. Pep Guardiola’s teams run all over the pitch; they don’t stop working. He could do it. … but he doesn’t want to. I’m not saying he has nothing about him; he just doesn’t work hard enough for a Pep Guardiola team."

