Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has 'changed football', says a current player; Sevilla interested in Red Devils ace, and more - 12th November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming at Manchester United has not gone according to plan. However, the Portuguese will be quietly confident of helping The Red Devils turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, a Manchester City star has said that Cristiano Ronaldo has changed the game. Elsewhere, Sevilla are interested in an Uruguayan striker who plays for the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 'changed football', claims Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres believes Cristiano Ronaldo has changed football.

Manchester City star Ferran Torres believes Cristiano Ronaldo has changed the game. The Portuguese has been the epitome of excellence all through his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Manchester United this summer to add to his Old Trafford legacy.

The Red Devils have struggled this season despite the presence of their prodigal son. Cristiano Ronaldo, though, has continued his golden touch, and has already amassed nine goals and an assist from 12 games across competitions for Manchester United. The Portuguese's hunger for success puts him among the creme de la creme of world football.

It is a trait The Red Devils will hope would rub into the club's younger players too. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's influence is not limited to the four corners of Manchester United. The Portuguese is a global ambassador for the beautiful game, and has touched lives across the globe. It now appears the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's influence has crossed over into the Blue half of Manchester as well.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🎙 Ferran Torres: “Cristiano Ronaldo is my point of reference. He's changed football in terms of nutrition, taking care of yourself, investing in your body.” 🎙 Ferran Torres: “Cristiano Ronaldo is my point of reference. He's changed football in terms of nutrition, taking care of yourself, investing in your body.” https://t.co/JGirtADySs

Young City player Ferran Torres has said that he has modelled his career on Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to Movistar's Universo Valdano, as relayed by Sport Witness, the Spaniard also said that the Portuguese has changed the game for the better.

“(Cristiano Ronaldo) is my point of reference. He has changed football in terms of nutrition, taking care of yourself, investing in your body,” said Torres.

Sevilla interested in Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

Sevilla are interested in Edinson Cavani.

Sevilla are interested in Edinson Cavani, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The La Liga giants want to move for the Manchester United striker in January, as cover for the injured Youssef En-Nesyri. The Uruguayan has struggled for game time at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. So Sevilla are ready to lure the veteran striker to Spain with a promise of regular football.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Sevilla may look to sign Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window after losing Youssef En-Nesyri to injury. Sevilla are hoping to tempt Cavani to take a pay cut. [Fichajes] #mufc Sevilla may look to sign Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window after losing Youssef En-Nesyri to injury. Sevilla are hoping to tempt Cavani to take a pay cut. [Fichajes] #mufc

However, Cavani has recently shown that he can dovetail with the Portuguese in The Red Devils; starting eleven. Manchester United will also be reluctant to offload Cavani in January, given the lack of able alternatives in the squad.

Newcastle United interested in Dean Henderson

Newcastle United are interested in Dean Henderson, according to Daily Mail. The Englishman was tipped to take over the mantle from David de Gea at Manchester United this year. However, the Spaniard is enjoying a brilliant resurgence this season, so it is unlikely that Henderson will usurp De Gea any time soon.

Thus the 24-year-old wants a move away from Manchester United to get his career back on track. The Magpies are willing to offer Dean Henderson an escape route in January. However, The Red Devils might be reluctant to let the Englishman leave.

