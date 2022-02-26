Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo craving for success at Old Trafford; Red Devils submit offer for Borussia Dortmund defender, and more - 25 February 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the points table. They will look to pick up three points against the Hornets to stay clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, United’s star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is craving success at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have submitted an offer for a Borussia Dortmund defender.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo craving success at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to taste more success with Manchester United and his national team.

The Portuguese completed a blockbuster return to Old Trafford after cutting ties with Juventus last summer. However, the 37-year-old’s second coming has been a mixed bag so far. He has scored 15 times across competitions, but only once in his last nine outings.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo remains determined to succeed with the Red Devils. Speaking to DAZN, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said that he could continue playing for another four or five years.

"It's hard to say that I don't want more, because if I'm at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not? And in the national team too. I know I don't have many years left playing, four or five more, we'll see, and I want to win more things. You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25, you are not the same as at 35,” said Ronaldo.

He added:

“And that is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have the right balance to continue competing and be at the highest level."

The Portuguese has copped up criticism after managing just one goal so far in 2022. Ronaldo has, however, hit back at critics, revealing that he is happy at Old Trafford.

"I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves. I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts; the rest is not. It doesn't matter at all."

"That's why I'm very happy with my form; I'm still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United, and that's why I want to continue like this."

After drawing a blank in his last Premier League outing at Leeds and in the midweek Champions League Round of 16 first-leg draw at Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo will seek a return to goalscoring ways against Watford.

However, with United trailing league leaders Manchester City by 17 points and unlikely to win the Champions League, Ronaldo is staring at a first trophyless season since 2009-10.

Manchester United submit offer for Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji has gone from strength to strength recently.

Manchester United have tabled a four-year contract worth €15 million for Manuel Akanji, according to The Hard Tackle via BILD.

The Borussia Dortmund defender has earned rave reviews after a series of assured performances this season. So Premier League giants United, who are looking to bolster their defence this summer, have set their sights on the Swiss star.

BVB Express @BVBExpress | Manchester United are pushing to sign Manuel Akanji. Akanji is a Manchester United fan and dreams of the Premier League. United have made a concrete offer.

- 4 year contract,

- €15m salary.

- 30 Million offer



[@berger_pj/@BILD_bvb]



Akanji’s current contract with the Bundesliga giants expires next summer. Talks of an extension have stalled due to the player’s wage demands. The Red Devils are willing to pay €30 million for the 26-year-old, and are ready to offer him a four-year contract worth €15 million per year.

Akanji, whose contract expires this summer and earns €5 million annually, has been offered a hike of €3 million by BvB. However, he is asking for at least €10 million and become one of the top earners at the club.

Red Devils interested in Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele (in pic) has an admirer in Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are monitoring Nordi Mukiele, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Premier League giants are planning to bolster their right-back area this summer. RB Leipzig star Mukiele has emerged as an option for interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The German is eager to bring the 24-year-old, who has made almost 150 appearances for Leipzig, to Old Trafford.

Rangnick is particularly enticed by Mukiele’s versatility, as the Frenchman can operate in multiple positions in the backline. The 24-year-old could be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

However, Mukiele is highly rated by the Bundesliga side, and is expected to cost United a fortune.

