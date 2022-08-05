Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo desperate to leave Old Trafford, says former player; Alex Telles joins Sevilla on loan, and more - August 4, 2022

Manchester United will kick off a new era under Erik ten Hag by welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Sunday. The Dutch manager has overseen a decent pre-season and will look to take the league by the scruff of the neck.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo is exhibiting signs of his desperation to leave the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Alex Telles has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 4, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo desperate to leave Old Trafford, says former player

Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Noel Whelan has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano on July 31 at Old Trafford before the full-time whistle.

The Portuguese is desperate to leave Manchester United this summer but has failed to generate interest from clubs around Europe. He featured for the first time in pre-season against Vallecano but was hauled off at half time.

“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl “We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. https://t.co/Ysm2G4e7Rp

Ronaldo did not hang around for the rest of the game, prompting mixed reactions. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ronaldo is showing signs that he wants to leave

“It’s not acceptable for a player to leave at half-time. You ask anyone in football – pundit, player, ex-player. You stick around and support your teammates. He’s continuing to show massive signs that he wants to push to leave the club. I think Man United need to make it happen. It’s becoming more and more about the Cristiano Ronaldo show than it is about the new season and the new manager,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“The season starts in less than a week. If he wants to leave, then give him an option. All we’re talking about now is Ronaldo. Not Eriksen, Martial or Martinez – it’s all negative energy surrounding Ronaldo. This is dragging on and becoming a saga that Man United do not want.”

Alex Telles joins Sevilla on loan

Alex Telles will join Sevilla on loan.

Alex Telles has agreed to join Sevilla on loan, Manchester United have confirmed. The Brazilian has struggled for chances at Old Trafford of late and has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Tyrell Malacia. The 29-year-old will now have the chance to express himself at Sevilla.

Alex Telles @AT13Oficial Alex Telles. To everyone at United: colleagues, staff, fans. I will be supporting and cheering you on all season. Thanks for the moments so far.Alex Telles. @ManUtd To everyone at United: colleagues, staff, fans. I will be supporting and cheering you on all season. Thanks for the moments so far. ❤️Alex Telles. @ManUtd https://t.co/vXBv3PngwF

The Andalusian club have secured his services in a one-year loan spell, and Telles will ply his trade in La Liga next campaign. However, it's not clear whether the Spanish club will have the option to sign him permanently next year.

Telles has scored once in 50 games across competitions for United since arriving in 2020.

Manchester United could suffer blow in Frenkie de Jong pursuit, says Alex McLeish

Frenkie de Jong’s future continues to hang in the balance.

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish believes Frenkie de Jong would prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United. The Red Devils have been monitoring the player with interest for a while. They have even struck a deal with Barcelona for his signature, and only the final confirmation from the player is missing.

However, De Jong is yet to give his green light for the move, prompting Chelsea to join the party. Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that it would be a big blow to the Old Trafford outfit if the Dutchman joined the Blues.

“It’s definitely a blow if he decides to go to Chelsea. Let’s face it, it was always in the news; we heard about it every day; we were all privy to the deal going one way or the other. For one of your great rivals to come in at the last minute, at the 11th hour and take him away from your clutches, that will be a real blow to United. Frenkie de Jong, by the sound of things, would love a London move,” said McLeish.

Last season, De Jong bagged four goals and five assists in 45 games across competitions as Barcelona endured their second trophyless campaign in three seasons.

