Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo not enough to lift Red Devils, says former player; club interested in Kalidou Koulibaly, and more - 21 February 2022

Manchester United will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Red Devils will head into the game in good spirits after their 4-2 victory in the Premier League at Leeds United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former player Mark Seagraves has pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo might not be enough to get the Red Devils accomplish their targets this season. Elsewhere, Kalidou Koulibaly is wanted at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st February 2022:

Mark Seagraves says Cristiano Ronaldo not enough to lift Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo (in red) will face his old foes Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Former England defender Mark Seagraves believes Cristiano Ronaldo may not be enough for Manchester United to accomplish their targets this season. The Portuguese has endured a frustrating time at Old Trafford since arriving last summer.

The 37-year-old will have the opportunity to lift the mood as he prepares to face his old foes Atletico Madrid this week. However, Seagraves has warned that Ronaldo is no longer the player he once was.

“His record is absolutely fantastic (in Champions League), but he is not getting any younger. The way Manchester United have performed, the form they are in, not even Ronaldo could lift them to the heights they wanted to achieve," said Seagraves.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid. Back on track! We stand United! Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid. Back on track! We stand United!💪🏽 https://t.co/1H6mrVqTt2

Seagraves went on to label Atletico Madrid the favourites in their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League against United.

“Well, we've lauded him for his defensive qualities. Football, as much as we don't think it, is based on defending. If you've got good players, you're in there for winning titles. I think he has been too defensive at times. But this dip (in form) might've made them realise that it's not necessarily all about defending; you still have to go forward. He has got to get that balance right," said Seagraves.

“With the advantage of playing at home against an inconsistent, or be it a very talented United team, they (Atletico Madrid) have the edge. But it's going to be tight," added Seagraves.

Red Devils interested in Kalidou Koulibaly

Kaludou Koulibaly is a long-term target for Manchester United.

Manchester United are contemplating a summer move for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Premier League giants have been concerned by Harry Maguire’s recent decline, and want the 30-year-old to replace the Englishman.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while, and the transfer could finally see the light of day. The Senegalese’s current contract with Napoli expires in 2023, but he could be available for €40 million this summer.

David de Gea wants Old Trafford stay

David de Gea feels at home at Old Trafford.

David de Gea has said that he wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The Spaniard’s current contract expires next summer, although United have the option of an additional year.

“I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home - I've been here for many years”. David de Gea: "Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester, honestly I don't see myself away from Man Utd”, he told Uefa.“I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home - I've been here for many years”. David de Gea: "Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester, honestly I don't see myself away from Man Utd”, he told Uefa. 🔴 #MUFC“I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home - I've been here for many years”. https://t.co/qAkJmzTVJa

Speaking recently, De Gea said that he feels at home with the Red Devils.

"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city. Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home. I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United," said De Gea.

“Of course, I'm going back home (for this tie); I'm going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today. But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well; we want to win; it is a Champions League match. Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don't know whether the fact we're playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me,” continued de Gea.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2011, Dea Gea has made over 450 appearances across competitions, keeping 163 clean sheets. Eight of those shutouts have come in 32 games across competitions this season.

