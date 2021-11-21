Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo exit cost Juventus points, claims Bianconeri vice-president; Red Devils preparing to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and more - 20th November 2021

Manchester United endured a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils continued their downward slide in the Premier League, despite the efforts of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese set up Donny van de Beek to score what turned out to be a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's departure from Juventus has hurt the Bianconeri, according to Pavel Nedved. Elsewhere, Manchester United are preparing to sack their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo exit cost Juventus points, claims Pavel Nedved

Pavel Nedved has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has hurt Juventus.

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has hurt the club. The Portuguese left the Bianconeri this summer to move to Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in splendid form for The Red Devils, scoring nine and setting up two more in 13 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United have struggled despite Cristiano Ronaldo's presence. The Red Devils are enduring the most difficult period of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford. The Norwegian's miseries were compounded by the defeat to Watford on Saturday. However, the 36-year-old's former club is also suffering in his absence.

Juventus are currently sixth in the Serie A table after 13 games. Even though the Bianconeri managed a 2-0 win over Lazio on Saturday, they have struggled since Ronaldo's departure this summer. New manager Massimiliano Allegri is working to get his team firing on all cylinders. But the Italian side has missed the presence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speaking to DAZN, as relayed by Football Italia, Nedved claimed that Juventus were shaken by the sudden departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We evaluate the season at the end. It is early days; I think the team was rather shaken by the last-minute exit of Ronaldo, which is understandable after three years of being used to a certain approach, and Allegri had to readjust the team,” said Nedved.

Manchester United preparing to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are preparing to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are preparing to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to The Times. The Red Devils have reportedly called an emergency board meeting to discuss about the Norwegian's compensation. The United hierarchy has apparently lost their patience with Solskjaer after the defeat to Watford.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo under Zinedine Zidane:



• 114 games.

• 112 goals.

• 32 assists.

• Champions League 3-peat. Cristiano Ronaldo under Zinedine Zidane:• 114 games.• 112 goals.• 32 assists.• Champions League 3-peat. https://t.co/To2RvRfSjs

Manchester United believe the time is ripe for a change, and will attempt to convince Zinedine Zidane to take over the reins at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are prepared to increase their offer for the Frenchman.

Manchester United planning January move for Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are planning a move for Kieran Trippier in January.

Manchester United are planning a move for Kieran Trippier in January, according to Marca. The Red Devils failed in an attempt to prise him away this summer. However, the Premier League giants have retained their interest in the Englishman, and will go for him again this winter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United are not totally convinced with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Diogo Dalot is a squad player, at best. The Red Devils are open to letting the Portuguese leave in January, but only if they can secure the services of Trippier.

Edited by Bhargav