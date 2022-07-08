Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't fit Thomas Tuchel tactics, says former player; Red Devils offer £51 million for Ajax forward, and more - July 7, 2022

Manchester United are expected to have busy days ahead in the transfer market. New manager Erik ten Hag has brought in Tyrell Malacia this summer and is likely to make a few more additions soon.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't fit in Thomas Tuchel's tactics at Chelsea. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have offered £51 million for an Ajax forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 7, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't fit in Thomas Tuchel's tactics, says Alan Hutton

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air.

Alan Hutton believes Cristiano Ronaldo would not fit into Thomas Tuchel’s tactics at Chelsea. The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer. The Blues have emerged as a potential destination.

utdreport @utdreport @arubio_marca] Chelsea are seriously thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo - their interest is not a bluff. Todd Boehly doesn't want his first signing to 'just be anyone'. Boehly wants an icon #mulive Chelsea are seriously thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo - their interest is not a bluff. Todd Boehly doesn't want his first signing to 'just be anyone'. Boehly wants an icon #mulive [@arubio_marca]

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the German manager doesn'y want the 37-year-old in his team.

“Getting that big name through the door, you’ve just taken control. I think he thinks that’ll look good. Can Ronaldo go in there and do a job? Of course he can. We saw it last year with Manchester United, so I think he can. Is it a player Thomas Tuchel would want? I’m not so sure. Does he fit the philosophy of him? I don’t think so,” said Hutton.

He added:

“You look at (Romelu) Lukaku; he’s been shipped out quick enough. He’s a striker; he scores goals, but he doesn’t play the way the manager wants. He’s not going to run about; he’s not going to close down; Ronaldo’s not going to do that. But I think it would be funny to see him in a Chelsea strip. With everything that’s gone on in the past, I think it would be strange, but I’d like to see it, I think.“

Manchester United offer £51 million for Antony

Antony is wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have submitted a £51 million bid for Antony, according to Goal. The Brazilian forward has been a revelation since arriving at Ajax in 2020, registering 22 goals and 19 assists in 78 games across competitions.

Ten Hag wants to bring his former player to Old Trafford this summer, and the Red Devils are working to grant him his wish.

United Journal @theutdjournal



[Simon Jones / Antony was hoping to earn a move to #mufc also but his £70m valuation is prohibitive and the Brazilian fears he will be priced out of a transfer #mujournal [Simon Jones / @MailSport Antony was hoping to earn a move to #mufc also but his £70m valuation is prohibitive and the Brazilian fears he will be priced out of a transfer #mujournal [Simon Jones / @MailSport]

Ajax are in no hurry to offload their prized asset, though. The Eredevisie giants want to keep the 22-year-old Antony at the Johan Cruyff Arena for at least another season.

However, they could be willing to do business if they receive a bid of around £68 million. United are locked in talks with Ajax to facilitate a deal. With the player tied to the club till 2025, Ajax have the upper hand in negotiations.

Kevin Campbell tips Christian Eriksen to excel alongside Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen is edging closer to Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes could operate together.

Manchester United are close to completing a deal for the Danish midfielder, who's available on a Bosman move. There’s a belief the 30-year-old might struggle to find space in a team that already has Fernandes.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Eriksen could help Fernandes by sharing the creative burden.

“I think he could play alongside Bruno Fernandes. Eriksen is such an intelligent footballer and such a good footballer, he can play in multiple positions. He could play for any team in the league. Of course, he has history with Ten Hag, which I’m sure was a factor. Ten Hag helped him when he was making his recovery. He has trained at Ajax. There is obviously a connection there,” said Campbell.

He added:

“This move is brilliant for both Eriksen and United, in my opinion. Can he play with Fernandes? I think he can. Fernandes is a top player, but he needs help. When it was all on his shoulders last season, he did not hit the heights. It was not the same Fernandes. He needs more help. Eriksen can provide that.”

