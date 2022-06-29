Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could force Old Trafford exit; Christian Eriksen backed to reject Red Devils, and more - June 28, 2022

Manchester United are working to bolster their squad ahead of a crucial season. New manager Erik ten Hag will be planning for a few changes to his squad as he prepares to take the team back to their glory days.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo could force his way out of Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Feyenoord for a Dutch full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 28, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo could force Old Trafford exit, says Noel Whelan

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Noel Whelan believes Cristiano Ronaldo could force his way out of Old Trafford if Manchester United fail to strengthen their squad this summer.

The Portuguese joined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer hoping to power them back to glory. However, he ended the season trophyless despite top-scoring with 24 goals from 38 games across competitions.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Erik ten Hag sees Cristiano Ronaldo as a certain starter, flanked by creative wingers in a balanced front three. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] 🗞 Erik ten Hag sees Cristiano Ronaldo as a certain starter, flanked by creative wingers in a balanced front three. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN]

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ronaldo will be eager to avoid a repeat of the 2021-22 season.

“All Ronaldo wants is to challenge at the top of the table. He’s a serial winner, but Man United have been miles off. He’s won a league or a cup almost every year in his career – so he must be scratching his head. He knows the levels and the quality in this squad – so he knows that Man United need to go out and spend a load of money,” said Whelan.

He added:

“If they’re not going to do that, then I don’t think he wants to be there. He wants to be in the Champions League – where he’s always been. This is probably one of the only times in his career that he’s playing outside of it. If they won’t spend big, they’ll have to let him go. He won’t want a similar season to 21/22.”

Manchester United agree deal with Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord to secure the signature of Tyrell Malacia, according to The Athletic.

Lyon were close to completing a deal for the Dutch left-back, but the Red Devils have now managed to hijack the move. The Premier League giants will pay €15 million plus €2 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old, who appeared 50 times for Feyenoord last season.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Man Utd agreement with Feyenoord for left-back Tyrell Malacia understood to be €15m + €2m add-ons + sell-on clause. Lyon were offering €13m + €2m add-ons. Need to agree personal terms. W/ Man Utd agreement with Feyenoord for left-back Tyrell Malacia understood to be €15m + €2m add-ons + sell-on clause. Lyon were offering €13m + €2m add-ons. Need to agree personal terms. W/ @lauriewhitwell for @TheAthleticUK post @FabrizioRomano scoop theathletic.com/news/mancheste… 🚨 Man Utd agreement with Feyenoord for left-back Tyrell Malacia understood to be €15m + €2m add-ons + sell-on clause. Lyon were offering €13m + €2m add-ons. Need to agree personal terms. W/ @lauriewhitwell for @TheAthleticUK post @FabrizioRomano scoop theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

Speaking to 1908NL, Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen has said that Tyrell is yet to agree personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit.

“The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent,” said Arnesen.

Noel Whelan backs Christian Eriksen to reject Red Devils

Christian Eriksen’s future is not yet resolved.

Noel Whelan believes Christian Eriksen could turn down a move to Old Trafford this summer. The Danish playmaker has been linked with a Bosman move to Manchester United. Brentford are also eager to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Eriksen’s personal life could dictate his decision.

“It’s a very tender situation. He was successful when he came back into the Brentford team. What he did there was fantastic. It was great to see him back in the Premier League, great to see him playing at that full pace again with all these health worries behind him. Logistically, it makes more sense for him to stay in London with his family and children and schools,” said Whelan.

He added:

“It’s not just about football. Look, Man United is a very tempting proposition, but you’ve got to be guaranteed to be playing week in, week out; it’s got to be worth the move and moving children from schools. There is a lot more than goes into it than just choosing between Brentford and Man United."

Whelan said that Eriksen was happy at Brentford and could opt to stay there.

"On paper, you choose Man United all day long, but there are bigger concerns to a player and family with uprooting and moving a fair distance away and having to start again, while London is very familiar.”

He continued:

“It’s not an easy decision. Footballing-wise, he seems very happy at Brentford, and they gave him a lifeline that he needed to come back and play in the Premier League. There might be a little bit of respect between the club and player, and for his World Cup chances, he’s got to be playing regularly, and Brentford might be the team where he will play more often.”

