Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Manchester City, says former player; Red Devils plotting Robert Lewandowski move, and more - 6 March 2022

Manchester United succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick’s wards were already down to fifth in the standings, as Arsenal won at Watford. With the defeat, United now trail the Gunners by a point, having played three games more.

Meanwhile, Peter Barnes believes Cristiano Ronaldo should have signed for City last summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6th March 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Manchester City, says Peter Barnes

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of the Manchester Derby due to injury.

Former Manchester City star Peter Barnes believes Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined the Cityzens last summer. The Portuguese was briefly linked with a move to the Emirates before returning to Manchester United instead last summer.

The decision has not panned out as the player would have expected, though. Ronaldo hit the ground running at Old Trafford, but the goals have dried up of late. The Portuguese has only managed one goal in ten appearances in 2022. The Red Devils have not fared too well either this season.

Ralf Rangnick’s wards are out of the Premier League title race, while they have exited both domestic cup competitions. They are now playing catch-up in the top-four race, and they are not expected to win the UEFA Champions League either.

Cristiano Ronaldo would have wanted to compete for silverware this season, so he will be disappointed with the current state of affairs at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo is injured and will miss the Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo is injured and will miss the Manchester derby. https://t.co/jGons1gGPo

Speaking to The Mirror, Barnes said that the Portuguese would have fared far better had he joined Manchester City last summer.

“His goal record is great for a 37-year-old, but I think if he had come to City, he'd probably have 25 goals now, because the good players there would have found him a lot easier. They would have had the vision and the technique to put him in, whereas I think some of the players at United simply don't have that vision to put him in on goal,” said Barnes.

The former City player, who also played for Manchester United, continued:

“Then there's the other argument that his legs have gone, and he's not got the pace he had four or five years ago. I think what's probably got him frustrated is that he's not had the same service he's been used to in the past, and people haven't seen him."

Despite his recent lean spell, Ronaldo remains United’s top scorer across competitions, having netted 15 times across competitions. No other player at the club has hit double figures.

Manchester United plotting Robert Lewandowski move

Robert Lewandowski has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Robert Lewandowski, according to 90 Min. The Bayern Munich star continues to be one of the most feared strikers in the world at the moment. However, his current contract is set to expire next summer, and there has been no talk of a renewal yet.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern



“Now we are now entering a very decisive phase of the season. Every millimeter counts”. Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on Robert Lewandowski contract: “We want to have talks with our deserving players in the spring - including Robert, of course”, he told Sky.“Now we are now entering a very decisive phase of the season. Every millimeter counts”. Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on Robert Lewandowski contract: “We want to have talks with our deserving players in the spring - including Robert, of course”, he told Sky. 🔴 #Bayern“Now we are now entering a very decisive phase of the season. Every millimeter counts”. https://t.co/0DKMvnyR5r

The Bavarians are interested in signing Erling Haaland, who has been identified as Lewandowski’s successor. The Pole is not impressed with the situation, and is already considering his future at the club.

The Red Devils are among the clubs contacted by the player’s representatives regarding a possible move this summer. The Premier League giants want Lewandowski at Old Trafford, and have asked to be kept in the loop for any developments in this regard.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said about the player earlier this year:

"Robert has been one of the best, if not the best, central strikers in Germany. For sure, in Germany and also in Europe."

It remains to be seen if Lewandowski ends his eight-season association with Bayern Munich, for whom he has scored 333 times, this summer.

Red Devils add Ralph Hasenhuttl to managerial shortlist

Ralph Hasenhuttl has worked with Ralf Rangnick before.

Manchester United have added Ralph Hasenhuttl to their shortlist for the managerial position, according to The Mirror. The Austrian has earned rave reviews with his transformation of Southampton’s fortunes. Ralf Rangnick worked with Hasenhuttl at RB Leipzig, and has a fairly good idea of his qualities.

The Red Devils are searching for a new manager ahead of next season. Rangnick will take up a consultant role at Old Trafford this summer, and will be involved in the selection procedure.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag are among the frontrunners for the permanent job. However, if the Premier League giants fail to secure the signature of either man, they could turn to Hasenhuttl.

