Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Red Devils training, club determined to beat Chelsea in race for English midfielder, and more - 7th September 2021

Manchester United are expected to fight for the Premier League this season, having performed impressively over the summer. The Red Devils brought in Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo to mark an eventful transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has the resources to fight for silverware and will be desperate to finally lift his first trophy as Manchester United manager.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 7 September 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Manchester United training

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Carrington on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United's first-team training for the first time since completing his move to Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils on a two-year deal with the option of signing on for an additional year. The former Juventus star had to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine after touching down in the UK last week.

Arriving in Carrington on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo first met Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he was introduced to his new teammates. The Portuguese’s involvement in this weekend’s game against Newcastle United was previously a doubt.

However, it now appears that the Manchester United star will have enough time to acclimatize to his new team and stay in contention for a place in the starting eleven.

Saturday is likely to be a busy day at Old Trafford, with supporters expected to arrive in numbers to catch a glimpse of the Portuguese. The Red Devils have already benefited from record-breaking shirt sales since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. Manchester United will be hoping to mark his return with a victory against one of his favorite opponents.

Red Devils determined to beat Chelsea in race for Declan Rice

Manchester United are determined to beat Chelsea to the signature of Declan Rice.

Manchester United are eager to beat Chelsea to the signature of Declan Rice next summer, according to TalkSPORT. Both Premier League giants were interested in the Englishman this summer but had to scrap plans for a move due to West Ham United’s exorbitant demands.

However, the Red Devils remain keen on the player and will attempt to price him away from West Ham United next summer. The Blues are also expected to be on the hunt for the player but Manchester United will leave no stone unturned in getting Rice.

Donny van de Beek optimistic about turning his Manchester United career around

Donny van de Beek remains optimistic about his chances at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek remains hopeful about turning his Manchester United career around. In an interview to Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE Podcast, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, the Dutchman spoke at length about his struggles at Old Trafford. However, he remains optimistic about his chances of succeeding at the Theater of Dreams.

Van de Beek to @fiveuk: “Solskjaer told me: ‘I want you to stay here’. I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me, I just need to work hard and I hope I can show the people, one day, what I can do”. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2021

“Yes. I need to trust him [Solskjaer]. If he doesn’t need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me. I just need to work hard and I hope I can show the people, one day, what I can do,” said van de Beek.

