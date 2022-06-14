Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo labelled a goalscoring machine; Red Devils have to pay €40 million for Inter Milan full-back, and more - June 13, 2022

Manchester United are looking to get back to their heydays under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is already working behind the scenes to assemble a team of his choice at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Hugo Almeida has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a goalscoring machine. Elsewhere, the Red Devils will have to pay €40 million for an Inter Milan full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 13, 2022:

Hugo Almeida labels Cristiano Ronaldo a 'goalscoring machine'

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.

Former Portuguese striker Hugo Almeida has labeled Cristiano Ronaldo a 'goalscoring machine'.

The 37-year-old returned to Manchester United from Juventus last summer. The player was consistently among the goals in what was a difficult season for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo scored 24 times in 38 games for the Premier League giants, reaffirming his pedigree and importance to the club. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been equally decisive for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

SID @CR7prime_ No player in history has dominated the UCL like Cristiano Ronaldo. No player in history has dominated the UCL like Cristiano Ronaldo.🐐 https://t.co/jppbhTVaI9

Ronaldo scored twice to help his nation win 4-0 against Switzerland. He was rested for the game against the same opponents this weekend, which Portugal lost 1-0.

Speaking to Bola Branca after the game, Almeida referred to Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

“Ronaldo is a goalscoring machine, he’s the best player in the world. It’s not just words, he shows it on the pitch. The national team has players with a lot of quality who can score goals, but yesterday the ball didn’t want to go in. Unfortunately for football fans, Ronaldo won’t last forever and is missed when he’s not there,” said Almeida.

Manchester United have to pay €40 million for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay €40 million for Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Red Devils are eager to bolster their right-back area this summer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed to impress recently and could be offloaded this summer.

The Old Trafford outfit have already identified Dumfries as the Englishman’s replacement. The Dutch right-back has gone from strength to strength since joining the Nerazzurri last summer.

He scored five times and set up seven more in 45 games last season. His steady rise has generated attention from quite a few clubs around Europe. Inter are willing to let him leave if their valuation is met.

Noel Whelan backs Red Devils to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could move to Old Trafford this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Manchester United to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer. The Liverpool midfielder is the latest name to be linked with the Red Devils.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Oxlade-Chamberlain would improve Erik ten Hag’s squad.

“It would be a very smart move for very smart money. If that is what you are going to be paying out for a player of his quality it’s nothing, let’s be honest. I go back to the relationship that he has with [Jurgen] Klopp,” said Whelan.

He added:

“When you look at it, Man United have been lacking a player of that quality and character in the middle of the park. He would bring personality and backbone to the side. We haven’t seen much backbone from Man United players and that is something they need more of. Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves everything out there in the 90 minutes. For £10million it is a bargain.”

