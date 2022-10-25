Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to return to Serie A; Dean Henderson advised to stay at Nottingham Forest, and more - October 24, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday (October 27) in the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men are second in Group E, three points behind Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return to Serie A. Elsewhere, pundit Garth Crooks has advised on-loan United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to permanently stay at Nottingham Forest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 24, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to return to Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way back to Serie A,

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return to Serie A with Napoli, according to The Sun. The Portuguese is almost certain to leave Manchester United next year after dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

The Dutchman recently banished the 37-year-old from the matchday squad for Chelsea after Ronaldo had refused to come on as a substitute in the previous game against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo also left the dugout before full time.

The situation at Old Trafford has seemingly reached a point of no return, with both parties now open to a separation. A source for The Sun recently said that Ronaldo is all set to move to Naples next. The report adds that while Chelsea were interested in the player’s signature in the summer, they have now moved on from him.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports 🚨

Arsenal and Newcastle United have also briefly considered the 37-year-old but are wary of the wider effect of Ronaldo's arrival.

Napoli, meanwhile, have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. The Serie A giants were keen on the player in the summer and have retained their interest. They believe Ronaldo’s arrival would be a boost to their domestic and European ambitions.

The player’s colossal salary (£360,000 a week) could pose a problem, but the Portuguese is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a move. Ronaldo has appeared 11 times for Manchester United this season, including six starts, but has scored just twice.

Garth Crooks advises Dean Henderson to stay at Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson moved to Nottingham Forest on a temporary deal this summer.

Garth Crooks has advised Dean Henderson to stay at Nottingham Forest. The Englishman is on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season and has put in impressive performances. His latest efforts saw Forest secure a memorable Premier League win over Liverpool.

Henderson was subsequently included in Crooks’ team of the week. However, in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks added that Henderson has little chance of ousting David de Gea at Old Trafford.

“He’s had good games before but nothing quite as important or as impressive as his performance against the former European champions. Liverpool should have won this fixture and would have done if it hadn’t been for Dean Henderson,” said Crooks.

He continued:

“While the Manchester United loanee has been at Nottingham Forest, he’s saved a penalty, clawed balls off the line and against Liverpool saved Forest from certain defeat. The difficulty for Henderson is there is no way he is going to replace David de Gea at United. but I can see him becoming an exceptional goalkeeper at Forest. After all, it didn’t do Peter Shilton any harm.”

Henderson has appeared 12 times for Forest this season.

Manchester United suffer setback in pursuit of Ajax CEO

Edwin van der Saar (left) is unlikely to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Ajax CEO Edwin van der Saar. The Dutchman has earned plaudits for his stellar work at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Red Devils are hoping to install him as their new sporting director.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I’ve a good relationship with Man United board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I'm not finished here [at Ajax] yet”. Ajax director Edwin Van der Sar on Manchester United links: “It's never been that close”, tells The Times.“I’ve a good relationship with Man United board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I'm not finished here [at Ajax] yet”. Ajax director Edwin Van der Sar on Manchester United links: “It's never been that close”, tells The Times. 🔴 #MUFC“I’ve a good relationship with Man United board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I'm not finished here [at Ajax] yet”. https://t.co/Dv0a7lgQRT

However, speaking to The Times recently (as cited by Hard Tackle), Van der Sar ruled out a move to Old Trafford in the near future.

“It’s never been that close. I have a good relationship with the board and had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I’m not finished here yet,” said Van der Saar.

Van der Saar spent six seasons with Manchester United, registering 266 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes